Malaysia Airlines Ends Year With Attractive Fares For Domestic And International Flights

Malaysia Airlines is feeling generous this year! For the year-end holidays, the airline company is offering customers a chance to travel the world at a cheaper price, with its Year-End Sale tickets.

Starting from 28 November to 11 December, holiday goers can enjoy attractive ticket prices from RM79 to all domestic destinations and from RM229 to international destinations.

Those looking to travel across ASEAN, for example, can enjoy fares from RM229 from Kuching to Singapore; RM249 from Kuala Lumpur to Indonesia, and RM299 to Vietnam – all in one way through the airline’s Economy class.

The airline has also made travelling to China more convenient and cheaper.

Since Malaysians will have the advantage of traveling to China visa-free for 15 days, the company is allowing Malaysians to explore the country at a cheaper rate.

In fact, Malaysians can travel to Guangzhou from RM1,099; Shanghai from RM1,599, and Beijing from RM1,699 – all in return through the company’s Economy class.

Meanwhile, prices for the airlines’ new routes; Amritsar, Trivandrum, and Ahmedabad will start from just RM999 for Economy class.

Trips to Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand also look promising as travelers can travel to Hong Kong starting from RM1,399, Australia from RM1,959, and New Zealand from RM3,599 – all in return on Economy class.

Aside from the enticing fares, the Year-End Sale also comes with a certain flexibility. Through the plan, customers can enjoy a cabin baggage allowance of 7kg, 35kg of checked baggage, the ability to rebook or change tickets with no fee, and more.

Customers can also enjoy perks like Priority Check-in, Priority Boarding, and Priority Baggage, all of which are sure for a hassle-free flying experience!

But what’s more, customers can also look at indulging in add-on perks like 20% off for extra baggage, access to the company’s Golden Lounge, value bundle (standard seat + 10kg extra baggage), and premium bundle (extra legroom seat + Golden Lounge access).

For more information and to book your tickets, click here or download the app to enjoy the latest promotions!

