Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 1 To 3 December

This week, you can enjoy both art and shopping at the various art festivals and Christmas markets that are starting to pop up in preparation for the festive season!

Friday, 1 December

Asia Creators Fest | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Ticketed event

From 1 to 3 December, GMBB is holding Asia Creators Fest, a 3-day extravaganza featuring the incredible talent of over 40 local and international artists from Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Philippines, and Singapore. There will be a full-day conference where you can glean insights from industry experts and connect with fellow creators. Remember to get your tickets at https://peatix.com/event/3732003

Resonance and Sound | Sessions KL, Jalan Petaling | 10pm until late | RM30

Experience a journey through deep to progressive music and more featuring an exciting lineup such as Hulkas and Aeroheat.

Christmas Pop-Up Market | Kantata & The ZhongShan Building | 10am-6pm

Kantata & Friends Christmas Pop-Up Market is featuring a curated company of eclectic local brands so you can do your festive shopping early. There will be workshops and activities available during the day to keep families occupied. It’s also pet-friendly. The market runs from 1 to 3 December 2023.

Saturday, 2 December

The GoDown Artists Market | The GoDown Arts Centre, KL | 11am-7pm | Free entry

Check out the amazing art, fashion pieces, and performances by local artists and artisans at the market. There will be food and drinks to be found and also a host of workshops running such as a macramé bottle tote bag workshop and batik workshop.

Lorong Belakang Bukit Bintang | GMBB | 11am-10pm | Free entry

Explore a range of food and drinks and look at artworks at Lorong Belakang Bukit Bintang. Guests can also check out Lorong Startup, where over 20 startups will be showcasing their innovative products. Of course, live music will be serenading guests as they browse and look around.

Peakstorm Presents The Return Of the Era | Gembox, Nilai | 3pm until late | Ticketed event

Peakstorm brings Malaysia’s biggest outdoor DJ music festival featuring top international DJs to music fans. The impressive lineup includes Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, NAHSYK, KAKU, Bate, MARNIK, 7UFO, Ms Puiyi, and DJ Perry. Remember to get your tickets at https://purchase.peakyapp.com/PS/Troa.Era/

Sunday, 3 December

Chetti Food Portrait Art Exhibition | Level 1, GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free entry

The Chetti Food Portrait Art Exhibition runs from now until 10 December 2023. The exhibition is a collaborative effort to introduce the food, culture, and heritage of the Chetti community through food portrait art. The Chetti community is of Indian Peranakan descent and has been around since the reign of Parameswara. They were originally the offspring of South Indian traders who came to Malacca to trade in the 1400s and married local women.

Sunny Side Up Market: Christmas Edition 2023 | Slate at the Row | 11am-6pm

At this Christmas Market, you get to pick up a handpicked selection of local community vendors selling apparel, accessories, home décor, natural wellness and beauty products, pet lifestyle products, festive eats, and more. The market runs from 2 to 3 December and is pet-friendly.

