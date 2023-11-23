Hennessy Artistry 2023: Korean Hip-Hop Sensation pH-1 To Light Up Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hennessy Artistry, the most highly anticipated event of the year, is back with a bang!

This year’s theme is “Diffraction,” promising a night of high-energy music, mesmerizing light displays, and Hennessy cognacs that will leave partygoers wanting more.

The Korean hip-hop sensation pH-1 will be the show’s star, offering a 360-degree immersive experience that unites music, energy, and Hennessy cognacs to create an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Get ready to groove to the beats of the Korean hip-hop sensation, pH-1, at Hennessy Artistry 2023. (Pix: Kpopmap)

The electrifying spectacle is set to take place at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, on 2 December (6:30pm – 11:30pm).

Hennessy Artistry 2023 is already making waves across three different regions in Malaysia, spanning from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru and Penang.

The party began in Johor Bahru on 3 November, when local DJs Dato Maw and DJ Saucie took over the stage at Zonix Club, setting the tone for an electrifying night of entertainment.

But the excitement didn’t stop there.

Artistry continued its journey in Penang on 11 November at Over & Above, where Hazel performed alongside Dato Maw, delivering a night of unmatched entertainment.

Hennessy Artistry celebrates artistic diversity by featuring the immensely talented pH-1, a representative of the global music scene. (Pix: Hennessy Malaysia)

“As we approach the end of 2023, Hennessy is exhilarated to set the stage for Artistry this year with “Diffraction” as our central theme,” said Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Singapore & Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to continue being the leader in shaping Malaysia’s vibrant night scene.”

Win a Meet and Greet with pH-1 and More!

To join the excitement at the Hennessy Artistry 2023 event, party enthusiasts can purchase three bottles of Hennesy V.S.O.P to receive two general admission tickets.

For those looking to elevate their experience, purchasing three bottles of Hennessy X.O would grant patrons 2 VIP admission tickets.

Moreover, Hennessy will take a vibrant turn at the after-parties hosted at GEMU, Spark, Xpaze, and Pitt Club in KL.

The promotion is already underway and will run until 2 December, providing an opportunity for all partygoers to be part of the Hennessy Artistry 2023 celebration.

Don’t miss out on winning a meet and greet with pH-1 at Hennessy Artistry.

Visit Hennessy Malaysia’s Facebook Page or Hennessy’s Official Website for further event details.

