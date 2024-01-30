Malaysian Durian Is Tastier Than Thai Durian, Says Korean TikTok Influencer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Our Western counterparts may not be big fans of durians, but durians are certainly popular among Asian countries. Be it Japan or Malaysia, many of us are in awe of the fruit.

But have you ever wondered which Asian country has the best durians? Well, according to South Korean influencer, Tara Choi, Malaysia’s durians are definitely among the best.

During her recent trip to Thailand, she had the opportunity to try the local durians. As seen in her TikTok clip, she had purchased a durian from a local market.

Though she was initially taken aback by how the fruit was peeled, she was not discouraged to give Thai durians a try. So much so that she was keen to immediately try it upon reaching her hotel.

“Now back to the hotel, let’s try (eating durian fruit),” she said in the clip.

Not strong enough

But even before tasting it, Choi found the smell and the fruit’s texture to be dry as compared to the ones in Malaysia. She also stated that there were Malaysians who said the durian was not tasty.

“So, it makes me want to give it a try,” said Choi before tasting it in her mouth. But as soon as she tasted it, she echoed the similar remarks.

“Hmm understand, understand. Not delicious. This durian is not right. Thai durian is so weak. The smell, taste, and colour are also less even though the size is large.

“The size is big but the taste is not there. Malaysian durian is tastier,” she said before concluding the video.

Picked the less ripe ones

Based on the comment section, this may be due to Thais picking the durian a bit too early from the trees. Netizens alleged that they may not be ripe enough when they are picked.

Whereas in Malaysia, netizens argued that the fruit is only chosen when it falls by itself. Others noted that though we may not like the taste, the locals (Thais) like it that way.

Others argued that durians are not Thailand’s best fruit offerings. In fact, the country is said to have the upper hand when it comes to mangoes.

