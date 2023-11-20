DOLLA Releases First Album “New Classic” Along With Music Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian girl group DOLLA recently released a new album titled “New Classic” together with a music video titled “CLASSIC” on 17 November.

Serving as DOLLA’s first album, the term “new classic” refers to the group’s fresh new sound and redefining the essence of being a classic icon with new rules and a new attitude.

The New Classic album seamlessly blends various ranges, from Dance-Pop to EDM and RnB while showcasing the musical versatility of each member with its diverse range of emotions and musical styles.

To make this album, DOLLA collaborated closely with internationally renowned music producer Hyuk Sin, who has worked with global acts such as Justin Bieber, NCT, and Girls’ Generation.

Here’s the tracklist in DOLLA’s New Classic album:

CLASSIC DAMELO (feat. Hard Lights) MASA drip best side BO$$ UP DAMELO (feat. Hard Lights) [English version]

Image: Universal Music Malaysia

Previously, DOLLA released a single titled “Damelo,” featuring lyrics in Spanish, English, and Malay with reggaeton vibes for their Spanish-speaking fans.

Spanish listeners were impressed by the group’s good Spanish pronunciation. They also loved the lyrics and choreography in the music video.

Bonus fun fact: DOLLA’s fan base is dubbed IDOLLAs.

