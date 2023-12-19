Jumpstart Universe Concert Series Set To Bring Music Lovers Of All Generations Together

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Homegrown creative artist booking specialists, HMG is set to bring the Jumpstart Universe concert series, with the first one called Jumpstart Festival happening on 2 and 3 February 2024 at the Sepang International Circuit.

The Jumpstart Universe concert series serves as a dynamic platform for local and international artists alike, connecting them to audiences new and old.

It aims to set the stage for live music experiences in Malaysia going forward, creating a one-of-a-kind music experience for audiences of all ages, and connecting them through the universal language of music.

Each instalment will spotlight a distinct genre, with the first to focus on electronic dance music (EDM).

Jumpstart Friday will feature Chuckies & Whackboi, Sherry Alyssa, and Vgene and will be headlined by international sensation Dash Berlin, with a list of other international acts from Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands and more to be unveiled soon.

As HMG’s founder and a music enthusiast myself, we aim to add a new dimension to Malaysia’s concert scene. With the Jumpstart Universe series, we hope to achieve that and more! It’s going to be more than an entertainment spectacle — it’s a timeless, immersive experience that goes beyond the boundaries of music. Haaziq Hamid, HMG founder

General access ticket begins at RM99 and VIP at RM299 for both days.

All ticket holders will also receive a Jumpstart Festival t-shirt for free.

In a nod to community support, Jumpstart Festival will also be extending a helping hand to local food vendors – especially those affected by the cancellation of recent events, by offering free or discounted rental spots.

This initiative underscores the festival’s dedication to creating a positive impact on the local economy.

Jumpstart Festival is sponsored by DRINME, Malaysia’s homegrown fruity jelly drink brand, a subsidiary of NIBOU Industries, a local SME specialising in automation and F&B.

We are thrilled to be part of the Jumpstart Universe series, an event that resonates with our commitment to innovation, community, and the transformative power of music. Jowin Goh, Chief Operation & Innovation Officer of NIBOU Industries

In addition to this, HMG is collaborating with Heavyweight Entertainment Asia, an independent live experience agency renowned for offering full-service event management solutions.

Aside from DRINME, local companies, GFG Group and Kumpool are also joining forces with Jumpstart Festival as accommodation and mobility partners respectively.

Kumpool enhances festival-goers’ mobility, ensuring swift and efficient travel, while GFG Group provides expertly managed co-living assets for comfortable accommodations.

For more information and the latest updates on the Jumpstart Universe series and to learn more about the international acts that will feature at Jumpstart Festival, follow their Instagram.

Click here for tickets.

