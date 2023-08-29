[Watch] Dolla’s New Single “Damelo” Receives Praise From Spanish Speakers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian pop group Dolla’s latest song Damelo has received praise from Spanish-speaking listeners.

Dolla – comprised of Tabby, Sabronzo, Syasya, and Angel – released their new single with Spanish, Malay, and English lyrics to show their appreciation to their Spanish-speaking fans abroad.

The group realized they had quite a number of Spanish-speaking fans when they saw fans translating their tweets into Spanish.

What better way to thank their fans abroad than by coming up with a song that has a Latin vibe to it?

Dolla was recently the closing act at the 2023 TikTok Awards Malaysia and performed Damelo to a delighted crowd.

The group was also nominated in the Celebrity Creator of the Year category.

Fans jokingly said they had to quickly learn Spanish now so they could sing along to Dolla’s new song.

Fortunately, the years of watching Spanish telenovelas might just pay off for some Malaysians 😀 #Rosalinda #MisTresHermanas

Bila Angel pusing masa mula2 lagu Damelo tu. Terserlah bukti bahawa dia lah Visual DOLLA 😍

NAK KENE BELAJAR BAHASA SPANISH PULAK SEBAB NAK HAFAL LAGU NIE 😭😭



NAK KENE BELAJAR BAHASA SPANISH PULAK SEBAB NAK HAFAL LAGU NIE 😭😭

Rave reviews from Spanish speakers

Chris and Nick of C&N Podcast on Youtube gave rave reviews for Damelo. Nick loved how Dolla managed to use a different language and give it a reggaeton vibe.

Chris, who’s Puerto Rican, acknowledged that Dolla balances out different genres and puts their own flavour in their music. He was also impressed by their Spanish and hinted at a crush on Sabronzo.

They loved how the music video set up the story of the song and the dance transitions. They also noticed that the background dancers had football jerseys on.

They joked that the background dancers should have switched their jerseys to represent Spanish football clubs since it was the football season.

Overall, Nick and Chris loved everything that Dolla did from their choreography to the inclusion of saxophones in the music. They wanted to hear more music from Dolla and couldn’t stop moving to the song.

Damelo also received praise from Latina twin sisters Sol & Luna on YouTube. Sol and Luna loved the girls’ voices, the lyrics, choreography and noted the smooth video transitions.

The sisters said they wanted to visit Malaysia after watching Dolla’s Damelo music video and immediately checked if they needed a visa to fly over.

The song also caught the attention of TikTok user Sahira (@imsahira) who even translated Damelo’s Spanish lyrics for her followers.

Sahira said the song’s lyrics and beats were “fire” and encouraged people to follow Dolla for more music.

day 5 of posting dolla tiktoks 💪🏼 today i translate the spanish parts for those who dont know the language and talk about what i think of the song.



day 5 of posting dolla tiktoks 💪🏼 today i translate the spanish parts for those who dont know the language and talk about what i think of the song.

What does “damelo” mean?

Damelo means “give it to me” in Spanish. Dolla’s Damelo is a Latin-inspired, strong female anthem celebrating the power of women and their capability to ignite passion and devotion in their partners.

Damelo was originally written in Spanish. Parts of the lyrics were translated to Malay and English lyrics by rapper Sya and produced by Joshua Tan aka Hard Lights.

Dolla hoped that their new single Damelo would help them engage more fans and listeners abroad.

Based on the number of YouTube views of their music video and good reviews of the song, it seemed like Dolla had gained some new fans.

Their latest song has caught the attention of foreign artists like the singer Pablo of SB19, a Philippine boy band.

Seems like Pablo from SB19 already heard DAMELO 😍 SEA pop supporting each other 🙌🏻



Seems like Pablo from SB19 already heard DAMELO 😍 SEA pop supporting each other 🙌🏻

