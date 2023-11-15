Fun Events In The Klang Valley To Support Local Biz & Talents This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s the weekend again and it’s a good time to support local businesses and talents! Here’s a list of interesting and fun events showcasing the passion and talents of Malaysians.

Friday, 17 November

Colours For Gaza | Galeri Puteh, INC KL Eco City | 3pm-6pm | Free entry

Colours For Gaza is a group solidarity art exhibition by Malaysian contemporary artists. The exhibit is available for viewing until 21 November 2023 at Galeri Puteh in INC KL Eco City. The artworks, including poetry, aim to raise awareness about the plight of Palestinians under Israel’s rule.

Additionally, it’s to create a space for dialogue and understanding between communities through art and colour as a medium to communicate. Sales of the artworks and sponsorships will be distributed to the Palestinian aid fund in collaboration with legitimate humanitarian organisations.

Weekend Artisanal Pastries & Foodies | The Gallery Blue Zone, Publika | 10am-10pm

If you’re looking for sweet treats over the weekend, check out the delicious offerings in Publika. Various local homebakers are set to impress guests with artisanal cakes, bread, cookies, and local delights at the food fair. The food fair will go on until Sunday, 19 November.

Rizal Van Geyzel – A Live Standup Comedy Special | 8.30pm-10.30pm | RM80

Fresh off his month-long stint at Scotland’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, RVG is here to share what he experienced in that one very special weekend. A portion of the ticket sales will go to Humanitarian Aid in support of Gaza. Remember to purchase your ticket at rvgklcc.peatix.com if you’re planning to attend.

Fault Lines | Nero Event Space, PJPAC | 8.30pm, 3pm on 18 & 19 Nov | RM75, RM88, RM150

Fault Lines is a debut full-length play by Adriana Nordin Manan. The play was a semi-finalist in the International Scratchpad Series by The Playwrights Realm, New York City, in 2021.

The story centres around Shereen Rahman, a university student who settled down in NYC. When her family finally visits her, it’s clear everyone is in the city with personal agendas. Even Shereen has a big secret of her own unknown by her family.

Remember to get your tickets from www.onetix.com.my as there are several dates and times. The play will be showing until Sunday, 19 November.

Saturday, 18 November

Masters of Disguise | Darkroom Gallery, GMBB KL | Free entry

Masters of Disguise is an interactive exhibit by biologist-turned-photographer Chien C. Lee showing the wonders of nature’s ability to hide and seek in plain sight. Have fun trying to spot the hidden creatures in Chien’s beautiful photographs taken in the rainforests of Borneo, Sumatra, South America, Central America, Madagascar, and New Guinea.

REX Lepak 2.0 | The Back Ground, REXKL | 5pm onwards | Free entry

Come support emerging local talents at REX Lepak 2.0 this Saturday. REX Lepak is a chill, intimate acoustic event specially curated to celebrate local indie musicians and poets. This time around, it’s a fun wordplay on the phrase “let’s lepak!” The acts of the day include Disnoise, JUnosuara, FIFTH FLOW, Zuuraa, Aiman Hafiz, and more.

Kidspreneur Bazaar | Level 2, IPC Shopping Centre | 11am-6pm

Kidspreneur Bazaar is where young bosses taste their first experience in running a business. This time, the children will be selling Kids essential oils, DIY Kids playdough, scented stone, soap, colouring books, keychains, and handmade jewellery to support the National Cancer Support Society. They will also be selling food such as kunafa cheese and baklava. The bazaar will run until Sunday, 19 November.

Sunday, 19 November

Tiffin’s Birthday Bash | Sentul Depot | Free entry

Tiffin is celebrating its birthday month with a ton of entertaining offerings. Expect to be entertained with a line-up of comedy shows, trivia throwdown, markets, community activities like yoga, live DJ sets, and more. Stay tuned to Tiffin’s social media pages for more updates.

Batik Painting Workshop | Kinokuniya | 11am-12pm, 12pm-1pm, 1pm-3pm | RM40 per pax

Immerse yourself in our local batik culture in this batik painting workshop at Kinokuniya this Sunday. Held in three sessions, the class will be conducted in English and Chinese with all the art materials provided. Remember to register your spot by emailing mys@kinokuniya.com or call 03-2164 8133 (ext. 160/161).

Rockafellers Live Series: Os Pombos | Rockafellers PJ, Jaya One | 6.30pm onwards

Planning to wind down with some music before the weekend ends? Legendary local band Os Pombos is set to rock out with their sensational beats and music at Rockafellers Petaling Jaya.

Upcoming events

14th Malaysian Composers Concert Series | KLPAC | 22, 24, 25, 26 November | 8.30pm, 5pm on 26 Nov

The concert series held by UiTM Conservatory of Music, College of Creative Arts in collaboration with The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre aims to serve as an alternative platform for young Malaysian composers to showcase their diversity in talents and musical styles in their compositions.

Four concerts will be held over 4 days: Cosmic Soundscape- A Journey Beyond Stars, Nouvelle, Merdu Puisi: A Recital of Poetry and Art Songs, and Futurism. For more information regarding time and ticket purchase, head over to klpac.org.

Refraction of the Soul: An Introspective Voyage | ZHAN Art Space, Jaya One | Until 29 December 2023

Refraction of the Soul: An Introspective Voyage is a brand-new exhibition by Johorian artist Auji Azmi. With a Fine Arts Diploma from UiTM Seri Iskandar, Johor Bahru, the exhibition is an immersive exploration of Auji’s journey of self-discovery.

The exhibition aims to turn canvases into mirrors, reflecting and crystallising the soul, preserving them within the confines of time. The exhibit features 16 original artworks to depict the soul as an ethereal blend of abstract, an earnest quest for soul-searching.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to adeline@therakyatpost.com with the subject “Weekly Listicle Suggestion”.

