Need A Shirt And Coffee At The Same Time? Uniqlo’s Got You Covered

Fahrenheit 88 in Bukit Bintang is officially the new spot for coffee lovers! Thanks to the recent revamping of its Bukit Bintang outlet, Uniqlo customers and coffee lovers can now have a place to shop while sipping a warm cup of coffee.

This is because Uniqlo Malaysia has just unveiled its first Uniqlo Coffee kiosk in its Fahrenheit 88 outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

Uniqlo Malaysia

Located on the ground floor of the three-story building, the coffee kiosk offers a selection of drinks from plain Jane Americanos (RM7.90) to lattes (RM9.90) as well as matcha latte (RM14.90) and hot chocolate (RM14.90).

In addition, the kiosk also offers a variety of cookies, all of which are sold for RM6.90. Customers looking to enjoy their drinks and bites while enjoying the city view can sit in the chilling zone on the first floor.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

But what makes the revamping extra exciting is that the store is also catered to shoppers with children.

The Uniqlo Kids section, which is on the first floor, is dedicated to keeping children entertained with games and books while their parents complete their shopping.

Mothers can shop for their new favourite outfits on the first floor. Meanwhile, fathers can take a look at the men’s section on the second floor.

Uniqlo Malaysia

The men’s section not only offers men’s clothing but also provides customers with repair and embroidery services. The brand new RE. Uniqlo Studio can assist customers with sewing their buttons to fix the holes in their clothes.

However, the services do take time as the staff will need a few days to carry out the repair, depending on the scale of work required.

Uniqlo Malaysia

Five months hiatus

This was the first time Uniqlo went under hiatus since it introduced its services in the Malaysian market 13 years ago. Given the implementation of the new concepts, it is understandable that the company underwent a hiatus.

The clothing company needed time to work on the new concepts. In fact, the Fahrenheit 88 outlet was not the only thing that kept the company busy.

Uniqlo Malaysia

Uniqlo is currently working on its renovation for its new and largest outlet yet in Kuala Lumpur City Centre. The outlet is set to open early next year to the public.

As for the international scale, the brand will be opening its first outlet in Scotland’s Edinburgh in the Spring of next year. The upcoming outlet will be approximately 1,430 sqm and have two levels.

