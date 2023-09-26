Step In Style With The All-New KFCxUjangxPMC Collection 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hey there, Kepci fans! We’ve got some finger lickin’ good news for you and we’re here to spill the beans. (Or maybe… the secret herbs and spices?)

KFC is serving up something amazing that’s not only gonna fire up your taste buds, but amp up your closet as well!

This drop is piping hot – it’s a 50th anniversary special (yes, KFC has been around for 50 years in Malaysia!) and looks as good as the fried chicken tastes.

If you’ve got taste in style, you’ll want these pieces to jazz up your OOTD!

Remember the FOMO you felt back in 2019 when KFC dropped KFC x PMC collab?

(Credit: TRP)

Pieces literally flew off the shelves, and sold out fast like hot chicken wings.

It was what everyone was talking about, and wearing, of course!

And if you missed out on the Koleksi Aku Budak Kepci collection at Kentucky Town in Sunway Pyramid back in July, now’s your chance to score some sweet KFC merch.

Introducing the KFCxUjangxPMC collab, featuring the Kepci Reversible Bucket Hat and the 24k Gold Plated Zinc Enamel Pin!

KFC has teamed up with none other than iconic Malaysian artist Ujang and beloved homegrown streetwear brand Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC) for this 50th anniversary special.

Ujang is known for his unique and quirky illustrations that capture the heart and soul of Malaysian culture. PMC, on the other hand, is all about stylish streetwear with a local twist. Together, they’ve cooked up something that’ll make your wardrobe sizzle!

First things first, let’s talk exclusivity, ‘cause this collection is as rare as a unicorn frying chicken. This is a KFC-only special, and it’s only available on the KFC official website or at your nearest KFC outlet.

It’s a limited edition collection too, so you need to act fast before they disappear into the deep fryer of history.

Kepci Reversible Bucket Hat

(Credit: KFC Malaysia)

Now, let’s dive into the star of the show – the Kepci Reversible Bucket Hat. What’s this reversible magic we’re talking about? It’s you getting two looks, for the price of one!

Each side showcases a different design, so you’re getting a double dose of Ujang’s artistic flair. This bucket hat is perfect for when you just need to throw something on to jazz up your outfit.

24k Gold Plated Zinc Enamel Pin

(Credit: KFC Malaysia)

Next up, we’ve got the 24k Gold Plated Zinc Enamel Pin. This little nugget of bling can be worn on your jacket, shirts, hats, bags – you name it! It’s trendy, versatile, and it makes for a stylish statement piece.

Grab yours now!

(Credit: KFC Malaysia)

The Kepci Reversible Bucket Hat and the 24k Gold Plated Zinc Enamel Pin are about to drop soon at KFC outlets across ALL 14 states of Malaysia.

Trust us, you don’t want to be left out! Head over to your nearest KFC store or the KFC official website and be prepared to snatch these limited-edition goodies while stocks last.

Get ready to rock that reversible hat and shine with gold – Kepci style!

All the cool kids are wearing ’em. What are you waiting for?

