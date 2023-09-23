Watch Lovers Can Finally Explore Singer Reimagined’s Limited Edition Timepieces In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Singer Reimagined, a Geneva-based award-winning high-watchmaking company, is now in Malaysia through a partnership with Cortina Watch.

Local watch lovers can browse and admire the brand’s iconic timepieces, including the limited 15-piece release Track 1 SKLT Edition, limited 24-piece Track 1 Endurance, 1969 Chronograph, and 1969 Timer.

The brand has become synonymous with the concept of Reimagining – bringing together iconic design with twenty-first-century engineering and material science from the visionary mind of Singer Reimagined’s Founder, Marco Borraccino.

The watches are powered by the AgenGraphe calibre, which brings together all the chronograph functions in the centre of the watch, allowing for easy and intuitive reading of elapsed time.

Singer Reimagined’s remarkable watches are highly sought after by collectors for their rarity and exclusivity.

Track 1 SKLT Edition

The Track 1 SKLT Edition is housed in a lightweight titanium case and powered by a high-performance automatic movement. It features a new-generation transparent dial, suspended over the movement, allowing a view of the components below.

Track 1 Endurance

There are only 24 pieces of the Track 1 Endurance watches to honour the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The titanium in the race car inspires the watch’s titanium case. The smooth golden ZRN coating of the case and the black details (bezel, winding crown and push buttons) complement the car’s livery.

1969 Chronograph

The 1969 Chronograph is a classic timepiece inspired by the racing chronographs of the 1960s. Housed in a stainless steel case, it features a domed glass-box sapphire crystal for a retro look. A new timed display, enhanced readability, and the award-winning 60-hour chronograph function take central stage on the dial. The edgy brushed “H” links forming the metal strap are designed after the racetracks’ curb shape.

1969 Timer

The 1969 Timer is a classic timepiece inspired by the racing timers of the 1960s. An intricate zero-reset system combined with a flyback device is the hidden technical gem behind this three-hand timepiece. A simple push of the button at 2 o’clock allows for lightning-fast elapsed-time measurement using the central second hand of your watch. The watch strap also features the edgy brushed “H” links.

Watch lovers can explore more of Singer Reimagined timepieces at Cortina Watch stores nationwide.

About Singer Reimagined

Singer Reimagined is an award-winning high-watchmaking company, based in Geneva. It is part of Singer Group, the Californian-based luxury brand that has become globally renowned for its bespoke restorations of the Porsche 911. Singer is guided by the philosophy, “Everything is Important.”

Boasting innovative and highly functional display, made possible by groundbreaking movements, Singer Reimagined manufactures exceptional timepieces produced in limited quantities. Singer’s signature sleek lines watches offer a highly innovative and refined design with an unprecedented display where every detail is worthy of careful consideration in search of a brush with perfection.

