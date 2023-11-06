Actor Ji Chang Wook Coming To Malaysia This Month 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ji Chang Wook is dropping by Kuala Lumpur on 23 November. The South Korean star who Rado’s brand ambassador, will be at Pavilion KL for the launch of Rado’s new boutique.

“Hello everyone, I’m Ji Chang Wook. I will be visiting Malaysia for the Rado Boutique opening event at Pavilion Mall Kuala Lumpur on November 23rd at 3pm.

“I am very excited and hope to see you there,” the Sound of Magic star said in a statement.

Joining him in unveiling the new boutique – the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton will be the company’s CEO, Adrian Bosshard.

The pair will indeed adjourn to the Rado boutique for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new boutique in style.

Although the event is for invites only, fans can still catch a glimpse of him during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In fact, fans are encouraged to get there early to book their spots. More details regarding the event will be revealed soon!

Second time here

Ji Chang Wook’s upcoming visit will mark his second time here in Malaysia. The actor was previously here to promote his movie, Fabricated City.

Ji Chang Wook stopped by GSC Pavilion for a press conference, a red carpet appearance, and a meet-and-greet session with fans.

Earlier that day, the actor also had attended another press conference to assist with the launch of tvN Movies in Malaysia, while promoting his film.

Judging from how his previous visits turned out, it is clear that the star’s upcoming one will be a success.

