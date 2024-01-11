Aaron Kwok And Gordon Lam To Meet Malaysian Fans Next Month!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hong Kong stars Aaron Kwok and Gordon Lam are coming to Malaysia next month to meet local fans! In line with Kwok’s upcoming movie Rob N Roll, the actor along with Lam will be meeting Malaysian fans on 1 February.

The stars will be holding a meet and greet with local fans as stated by Dadi Cinema on its Instagram.

“Join us as Hong Kong superstars Aaron Kwok and Gordon Lam make a star-studded appearance at an exclusive meet and greet event to promote the Chinese New Year movie “Rob & Roll”,” said the company in its caption.

The session, however, will be carried out at three different time slots and locations.

The duo, for one, will start at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur at the centre court at 7pm. The session will then proceed to Pavilion KL’s Dadi Cinema for the movie premiere at around 8:30pm.

Once it is done, the pair will head to Lalaport BBCC’s GSC at 9.45pm for a post-screening meet with fans.

But if you are unable to make it to all the different locations, fret not as Kwok will be returning to Malaysia again for his upcoming concert on 16 February.

His Amazing Starry Tour will be held at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting. Kwok will be performing hits from his illustrious discography for fans.

What is his new movie about?

Rob N Roll is an upcoming Hong Kong action comedy film. The film, which is directed by Derek Yee, revolves around Kwok who plays a robber.

His character plans a heist only to be foiled by two middle-aged men played by actors Lam and Richie Jen. Hence, the trio are forced to work together to regain the stolen cash.

The movie is supposedly set to hit local theaters on 10 February.

Catch the trailer here;

