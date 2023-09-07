[EXCLUSIVE] Renowned Female DJ Mariana Bo Electrifies The Crowd At Pitt Club KL With Her Captivating Performance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

DJ Mariana Bo, hailed as the most successful DJ and producer from Mexico, made her debut appearance in Malaysia, headlining at the illustrious Pitt Club KL.

On her first visit to Malaysia after a 28-hour flight from Mexico, her performance in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday (2 September) promised an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and nightlife aficionados.

Throughout the evening, she wowed music enthusiasts and nightlife aficionados with various strains of EDM, hard dance, and psy-trance.

Mariana Bo fuses electronic music and violin, incorporating the instrument into her live performance at Pitt Club KL. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

One of the top moments of the evening was her accomplished violin playing, which she performed live on stage to embellish her high-energy DJ sets.

Mariana Bo’s electrifying talent and captivating stage presence had already garnered her a worldwide devoted fan base, making her a sought-after artist in electronic dance music.

A unique artist known for her live energy and ground-shaking production, her unique blend of classical, Latin and electronic music earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

The lights synchronized with the music to create a visually immersive experience for the audience at Pitt Club KL. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Having received classical training in her youth, she frequently incorporates her musicianship into her DJ sets.

She has shared the stage with renowned artists such as David Guetta, NERVO, Tiësto, and Paul Oakenfold, among others

In an interview with TRP, Mariana shared her journey of redefining electronic music by combining her special instrument, the violin, with electronic sounds.

Upon entering Pitt Club KL, visitors will be mesmerized by the fusion of futuristic design and opulence in the cyberpunk-inspired interiors. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

My journey in music started when I was just a little child, fueled by a deep passion for the art. Over the years, I have honed my skills and become a professional violinist, traveling the world to perform for my dedicated fanbase. Mariana Bo on her musical expertise that extends across a wide range of genres.

She has produced various styles with an experimental mindset, including EDM, Big Room, Minimal, Tech House, Future House, Deep House, Progressive, and Minimal.

This exploration allows her to constantly push boundaries and create unique musical experiences for her listeners.

Mariana Bo’s music, performance, and infectious energy have won over crowds at major festivals. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

At the same time, Mariana said using social media helped her reach out to her fans.

She pointed out that social media platforms have become essential for DJs to promote themselves and their music.

I use social media to share my latest tracks and tour dates and connect with fans worldwide, including many fans in Asia. Fans can follow me on social media to stay up-to-date on my latest releases, performances and other related news.

Mariana Bo on social media becoming an integral part of the music industry.

Hard work and dedication

During the interview, Mariana Bo also shared how she juggles her time in several ways to manage her busy schedule.

She said DJs need to take care of their physical and mental health to ensure that they can perform at their best.

This means getting enough sleep, eating healthy, and exercising regularly.

Mariana Bo signing a plaque to commemorate her debut at Pitt Club KL. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

I go to the gym everyday, that helps me. You need to make a balance, maybe meditation, go to spa, a relacing day with the phone off; there needs to be a balance. If you want to be the best, you need to be super disciplined, 200%. Mariana Bo on how essential it is for a DJ to have a high level of discipline and commitment.

She added that becoming a good DJ requires combining technical expertise, creativity, communication skills, and a strong work ethic.

With dedication and hard work, aspiring DJs can succeed and make a name for themselves in the electronic music industry.

Pitt Club KL has meticulously crafted every detail to create an atmosphere of luxury that promises an unforgettable experience. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Mariana Bo also gave her thumbs up for Pitt Club KL, known for its sophisticated atmosphere and world-class entertainment.

She noted that Pitt Club KL’s state-of-the-art sound system and lighting created an immersive experience that left the crowd wanting more.

The club’s modern design and unparalleled energy make it the perfect destination, and fans were left excited long after the performance ended.

The combination of Mariana Bo’s maestro, electrifying beats and stunning visual effects produces an atmosphere that surpasses all expectations and leaves guests yearning for more. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Meanwhile, on her upcoming projects, Mariana Bo said she is looking forward to her second collaboration with Timothy Jude Smith, professionally known as Timmy Trumpet.

Timmy Trumpet is an Australian musician, songwriter, DJ, and record producer who has gained global recognition for his unique style that incorporates live trumpet performances and jazz influences into dance music.

Pitt CLub KL is equipped with a cutting-edge audio-visual system, featuring a stunning kinetic LED lighting installation that creates an immersive and mesmerizing ambiance for guests. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ultra-Premium Tequila Volcán X.A

The performance at Pitt Club KL marked a pivotal moment for Mariana Bo and Volcán de mi Tierra as they spotlighted their ultra-premium tequila, Volcán X.A, through this exciting event.

Volcán X.A is a unique blend of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas, made exclusively from 100% Blue Weber Agave.

The three aging processes result in a remarkably smooth and elegant tequila profile with an ultra-premium expression that is truly world-class.

Volcán X.A (X.A standing for “Extra Ages”) is the result of a 36-month aging process that involves a three-tiered approach to aging. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The reposado base provides the perfect level of sweetness and smoothness, while the anejo and extra-anejo layers contribute to its aromatic complexity.

Volcán X.A also represents the first collaboration between the Gallardo family of Mexico and Moët Hennessy, marking the drinks group’s entry into agave-based spirits.

