GSC Alamanda Putrajaya Outlet To Cease Operations This Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

GSC Cinemas is closing down its Alamanda Putrajaya cinema outlet. After 15 years of operation, the branch will cease operation on 14 August. Its last screenings are to be held on 13 August.

“15 years since we opened our doors on April 5, 2008, we are honored to share many unforgettable moments with you.”

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support over the years. Your smiles, sighs, laughter, and applause will always echo in our hearts,” said GSC in their official statement.

GSC Cinemas

Nonetheless, GSC invites customers to continue embarking on their cinematic journey with the company at their nearest outlets, GSC IOI City Mall 1 & 2, where the same dedication will be served.

Nuuuuu i always watch movies at Alamanda ever since i was a kid😭😭 its never gonna feel the same anymore 🥹 https://t.co/Lk1uBRWXze — Eunn 🦐 | Commission open ! 💫 (@eunn05) August 2, 2023

Since the news broke online, many netizens have expressed sadness over the closure. Seeing how the cinema was a part of their lives for 15 years, some are sad to bid farewell to the place.

Others are excited to embark on their one last cinematic experience with GSC Alamanda Putrajaya Cinema on the 13 of August.

Remembered when they first opened in 2008 & was so excited they screened free shows for the whole week, watched CJ7 movie. Good old times. You shall be missed! https://t.co/P9X9YCSKRT — Afdhal Hadi (@afdhal_89) August 2, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.