Netizens Slam “Unknown Personalities” At MI7 Premiere, Local Influencer Hits Back

Recently, social media influencer, Chi Howe, shared his opinion on supporting local talents.

He responded on the matter when he saw netizens criticising some influencers and celebrities at a Malaysian cinema post.

Last Sunday (9 July), Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) had a Malaysian red carpet premiere of the latest Mission Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at Lalaport’s GSC.

The event saw a number of Malaysian celebrities and influencers in smashing outfits in attendance to watch Tom Cruise’s seventh Mission Impossible movie. They include Zizan Razak, Jovlyn, Jaa Suzuran, Farhan Mazlan, Cabibi, Justin Kuzco and many more. GSC uploaded a few posts that pictured the red carpet atmosphere on their social media accounts.

No doubt that most cinemas or film productions would always invite the media and KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) to get the first exclusive previews of their upcoming movies so that these people can promote them and get the word out.

Although the posts garnered many Likes, some netizens took to sarcastically questioning who are these celebrities. Some even belittled them and asked what’s their significance to the movie.

Chi Howe defended them

Chi Howe is a digital creator that’s been producing entertaining videos on TikTok. Being one of the KOLs present that day, he shared his opinion regarding the haters.

In his past Instagram story, he also said that he was disappointed by some Malaysian netizens. He asked why Malaysians were hating on their own influencers and actors since they’re the ones trying to uplift the Malaysian image.

He said if these people kept on complaining about local production and not support it, then how would our Malaysian production flourish?

He even asked if they knew about these celebrities’ journey and how they became public figures.

“Or do we only wait until our local actors/actress go international, only then we claim?” Chi Howe

The Malaysian entertainment scene has been making waves internationally. But before its players are able to reach greater heights, they need support from their local fans and community.

Here are some successful Malaysian talents who have been pushing our Malaysian creative industry globally.

