Cows Stuck In DBKL Cheras Pound, Ng Seksan Of Kebun-Kebun Bangsar Not Happy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Kebun-Kebun Bangsar, a community garden in the heart of Bangsar is decrying the confiscation of two of its cows.

Yes, you read that right. Cows, in Bangsar.

The garden’s co-founder and landscape architect Ng Seksan took to Facebook to claim that Datuk Ali M, formerly Kebun-Kebun Bangsar’s deputy chairman, had made a complaint against the community garden which then resulted in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confiscating two cows last Friday.

The cows are now stuck in DBKL Cheras pound for the last one week and have been reduced to skin and bones as they have not been fed properly. Ng Seksan, Kebun-Kebun Bangsar co-founder

Ng remarked that Ali does not live in the vicinity of the community garden, asking for an explanation of his alleged action.

So what is Kebun-Kebun Bangsar?

It started as a community garden project in 2015 and was opened to the public several years later.

In an article by The Vibes in August 2022, Ali claimed the garden has “deviated on the objectives laid out during the planning phase in 2015.”

Guess it’s safe to say that somewhere along the way, Ali and Ng had a falling out.

Ali was reported by The Vibes as saying that he was not notified of his removal as the farm’s deputy chairman.

Why are there cows in Bangsar?

The community garden evolved to include farm animals, hence the confiscated cows.

The Federal Territories Lands and Mines Office issued Kebun-Kebun Bangsar with an eviction notice in June last year, with authorities stating that there should be no permanent structures or animals on the site.

Kebun-Kebun Bangsar was said to have breached the conditions in the temporary occupancy licence (TOL).

Prior to the 2022 eviction notice, DBKL had also issued them an eviction notice and they were asked to remove the animals.

The garden garnered support from the public and the eviction notice was later rescinded.

Ali previously spoke of complaints from some residents on the animals, which included cows and goats.

Support for the cows

In Ng’s Facebook post, some people came to the cows’ defence, with one saying DBKL should listen to the real neighbours of Kebun-Kebun Bangsar instead of someone who lived far away.

Another Facebook user remarked on how the cows were an important part of the ecosystem at Kebun-Kebun Bangsar.

“They are not a problem even to us who live next to Kebun-Kebun Bangsar,” said Yvonne Leong.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user asked why residents’ complaints on construction sites did not see the machineries being taken away.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.