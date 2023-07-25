LotussLebihMurah Campaign Slashes Prices Up To 37% For Over 3,500 Products Nationwide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

With the rising cost of living, it’s been challenging for people to keep on a budget, especially when shopping for groceries and other essentials.

In fact, what we can acquire for RM50 before may fall short in today’s more volatile market, explained Lotus’s Malaysia Customer Executive Director Vivian Yap.

A lot of these prices have gone up due to many circumstances, such as geopolitical situations, logistics costs, labour costs, and electricity. This has impacted manufacturers, suppliers, and even farmers. Unfortunately, these costs have been passed down onto retail prices. Lotus’s Malaysia Customer Executive Director Vivian Yap.

So in an effort to provide consumers with more choices for affordable and quality products, Lotus’s is slashing the prices of over 3,500 grocery and non-grocery items by up to 37% as part of their #LotussLebihMurah promotion campaign.

The campaign includes numerous Malaysian household shopping necessities like rice, pasta, cooking oil, instant noodles, canned sardines and mackerel, seasoning, spices, sauces, coffee and tea, cordial and carbonated drinks, margarine, butter, cheese, yoghurt, milk, ice-cream, frozen food, snacks, biscuits, chocolates, diapers, detergent, body wash, dishwashing liquid, feminine hygiene care, children milk formula and even pet food.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

Yap said that the campaign was born out of the reality that the prices for essential goods have continued to go up.

We always try to champion our customers in terms of prices. So we decide to bring initiatives to help our customers and bring the price down to ‘everyday low price’. Lotus’s Malaysia Customer Executive Director Vivian Yap.

Customers can enjoy these cheaper prices in all 66 Lotus’s stores nationwide, as well as, Lotus’s Shop Online and with Lotus’s official stores on Lazada, Shopee, foodpanda and Grab.

Moreover, shoppers are also encouraged to become My Lotus’s members to enjoy even more savings through the membership program’s reward point system.

Every Lotus’s point collected by customers can be reimbursed and used to pay for their shopping anytime in-store or online to help reduce their overall bill.

At the same time, Lotus’s food courts across the country are offering a selection of Menu RAHMAH meals at the price of RM5 so customers have the option to both shop and dine more affordably.

And for those looking for cheaper product alternatives, Lotus’s offers more than 3000 lines of its Own Brand products that can be found in stores and online, and are usually priced between 10% to 15% lower than other national brands.

(Credit: TRP)

90% of Lotus’s Own Brand products are made in Malaysia and Lotus’s works closely with local SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to maintain the best quality for these items.

Yap did mention that Lotus’s Own Brand chicken nuggets and drummettes are a fan favourite among shoppers. So those looking for more affordable snack options can give those a try!

