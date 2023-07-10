LotussLebihMurah – Lotus’s Malaysia cuts prices for over 3,500 grocery items

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

To help Malaysian household budgets go further, Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) is investing RM50 million to cut the prices of over 3,500 branded and own branded grocery products to give customers more value when they shop.

We understand that many Malaysians are struggling with the rising cost of living, and are looking for price stability and cheaper prices on fresh and groceries. We want to help our customers and communities save, manage their budgets better and reducing the impact of inflation by giving them confidence that they can still shop for the products they love by introducing everyday low prices with an average discount of up to 37%. Lotus’s Malaysia President, Kenneth Chuah

The extensive list of #LotussLebihMurah products include many Malaysian household shopping favourites like rice, pasta, cooking oil, instant noodles, canned sardines and mackerel, seasoning, spices, sauces, coffee and tea, cordial and carbonated drinks, margarine, butter, cheese, yoghurt, milk, ice-cream, frozen food, snacks, biscuits, chocolates, diapers, detergent, body wash, dishwashing liquid, feminine hygiene care, children milk formula and petfood.

Examples of #LotussLebihMurah price cuts:

Customers can enjoy these cheaper prices when they shop in all 66 Lotus’s stores, Lotus’s Shop Online and with Lotus’s on Lazada, Shopee, foodpanda and Grab.

Exclusive to My Lotus’s members they save even more when they use their Lotus’s points to pay for their shopping. Members collect points when they shop and use it to pay for groceries, anytime in store or online. This helps them to reduce their grocery bill. Lotus’s Malaysia Customer Executive Director, Vivian Yap

Vivian also added that Lotus’s had introduced other price reduction promotions like Segar & Murah, offering a selection of fresh produce at lower prices and purchase-with-purchase (PWP) in June.

For families looking for a cheaper alternative, Lotus’s Malaysia offers more than 3,000 lines of its Own Brand products in stores and online.

It recently introduced another eight new products for customers to enjoy:

At the same time all 59 Lotus’s food courts across the country will continue to offer Menu RAHMAH meals at the price of RM5 for customers and families visiting its stores.

Furthermore, Lotus’s will soon be extending its RAHMAH initiative by providing a discount of 10% on key ingredients to food operators offering Menu RAHMAH. The retailer will also continue to benefit under-resourced and underserved communities through its Bakul RAHMAH distribution.

