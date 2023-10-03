Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run Attracts Over 3,000 Runners, Raises RM100K For Adopted Schools

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The neighborhood surrounding Lotus’s Setia Alam came alive when more than 3,000 participants gathered for Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s first Ceria Charity Run.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health (MOH), the run complements the annually celebrated “Bulan Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera” initiative by MOH every September.

Encouraging all Malaysians to live an active, healthier and happier lifestyle, the retailer’s Ceria Charity Run attracted novice and advance runners with its 15KM, 10KM and 5KM shop and collect fun run concept to raise funds for its rural adopted schools.

With each registration, RM20 will go to the Lotus’s #KitakanJiran fund to provide students with better access to digital learning while empowering them with the knowledge and skills for success now and in the future.

The way students are learning these days have changed due to technology, and digital learning have become essential in the education landscape. With the RM100,000 raised through the Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run registrations and from our partners, we will be able to enhance our adopted school student’s learning experience by expanding what is currently taught in the classrooms and giving them the opportunity to create digital representations of their ideas. Kenneth Chuah, President of Lotus’s Malaysia

Joining the Lotus’s Executive Committee members to flag off runners were Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

As a retailer that promotes the use of reusable bags when shopping at their stores, all runners are given a non-woven tee-bag to collect their favourite Lotus’s own brand products such as instant coffee, snacks and more while they run toward the finishing line.

A number of known brands like FrieslandCampina (Dutch Lady), Anakku, Suntory (Ribena), Coca-Cola, Unilever, F&N, Ottica Code, Oxford Optical, Sunshine Bread, Nestle, BIG Pharmacy, Gintell, Lionmas Furnisher, Kings Confectionery, Dunkin’ Donuts, Mehko and Ice Watch also took part in the event with booths as well as sponsoring discount vouchers, beverages, bakery and health and beauty products.

Other activities include lucky draws and games with attractive prizes for My Lotus’s members and the public to explore and enjoy at the Race Village like Flavour Frenzy, Recycling Ninja, Harvest Toss, and Guess the Weight. Also available were free health screenings organized by MOH for those who came to the event.

As it was the retailer’s first charity run event, Lotus’s Malaysia hopes to make this an annual event and attract many more participants in the future to further drive its #KitakanJiran social and lifelong learning efforts.

