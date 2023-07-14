Malaysia Airlines Business Class Promo Will Have You Flying Like A Boss For 45% Less

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re an avid traveller, you know that flying budget or economy can be THE worst!

Sure, the tickets might cost next to nothing. Still, you’ll be paying for it with uncomfortably cramped seats, unsatisfactory food, unruly passengers, and EVEN WORSE, those dreaded queues, delays and sudden cancellations.

It’s no wonder that people often feel tired and cranky at their journey’s end.

(Credit: Malaysia Airlines)

But, lucky for everybody, there IS a way we can always fly like a BOSS and enjoy a relaxing, refreshing and ravishing journey to popular destinations worldwide.

Fly the fancy way with Malaysia Airlines’ Business Class cabins!

(Credit: Malaysia Airlines)

Malaysia Airlines’ Business Class cabins offer premium services and amenities that promise a comfortable, enjoyable and luxurious trip that’s bound to make you feel like you’re flying in a castle in the sky.

Besides being pampered by the warmth of good ol’ Malaysian Hospitality, travelling as a Malaysia Airlines Business Class passenger lets you:

Skip the queue with priority boarding.

Have on-ground and flight crew assist your every need.

Relax at exclusive Golden Lounges and partner lounges worldwide.

Recline and unwind in the complete privacy of spacious and comfortable seats and cabins.

Deluxe travel kit with amenities from Aspinal of London (only available on selected routes).

Taste a selection of gourmet cuisines and signature dishes made by Malaysia Airlines’ best Chef-on-Call service.

BUT, if you’re feeling extra fancy, it’s time to flex yo!

(Credit: Malaysia Airline)

Enhance your Business Class experience with Malaysia Airlines Business Flex. Perfectly fitted for all you kings and queens out there, Business Flex passengers get to experience the best courtesies and conveniences Malaysia Airlines has to offer including some extra luxurious perks like:

The option to board an earlier flight to your destinations (subject to seat availability).

Unlimited free date changes to your flight schedule (fare difference applies).

50kg baggage allowance.

Priority privileges to skip the check-in and boarding queues.

Golden Lounge access.

10% off your next flight purchase (online bookings only).

Experience the luxury and comfort of flying Business Class for less!

From now until 20 July 2023, you can book your Business Class tickets with Malaysia Airlines and enjoy up to 45% off local and abroad destinations like Bintulu, Sibu, Kuantan, Alor Setar, Kuala Terengganu, Johor Bahru, Perth, Adelaide, Hong Kong, Medan, and more!

This limited-time offer is only available for flights between now and 15 December 2023.

Additionally, suppose you sign up for Malaysia Airlines’ Enrich Programme. In that case, you’ll get to enjoy rewards and earn twice as many Enrich Points for you to redeem e-Vouchers, Golden Lounge access vouchers and upgrades from Economy to Business Class or from Business Class to Business Suite tickets.

You’ll also get to enjoy double the Elite Points to upgrade your membership tier status.

So what are you waiting for? Travel with class and comfort with Malaysia Airlines today. For more information or booking options, go HERE.

