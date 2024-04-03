Romantic Escape But Eastern & Oriental Train’s Price Tag Might Make Your Eyes Pop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know that our train tracks in the Peninsular sometimes play host to a luxury train service?

Since 1991, our very own Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has collaborated with the “slow train service” known as the Eastern & Oriental Express.

If you’re lucky, you would have seen the luxurious train, reminiscent of an old Sean Connery movie, rolling through our tracks but the last time they were here was four years ago.

The Eastern & Oriental Express is renowned for its luxurious amenities and world-class service, featuring elegantly appointed cabins, each offering a private oasis of comfort and style.

From plush beds and exquisite furnishings to suite bathrooms and personal butler service, every detail has been carefully curated to ensure a truly indulgent experience for guests.

The Price of Luxury

A video on TikTok is racking up views, depicting the beauty of the train as it makes a return to Malaysian tracks this year.

Are you ready for it?

A trip aboard this train can set you back approximately RM16,000 PER PERSON.

For many, this price point is beyond reach, making it a luxury reserved for the privileged few.

However, for those who can afford it, the experience looks like it’s nothing short of magical, offering a glimpse into a world of luxury and indulgence that few have the opportunity to experience.

Once in a lifetime experience

Belmond Limited now operates the Eastern & Oriental Express and they signed an agreement with KTMB last year to use the rail network in Malaysia up to Padang Besar in Perlis.

The journey kicks off in Woodlands, Singapore and carries on to Bangkok, Thailand.

Apparently, in a statement last year, it was said that the carriages have been restyled so to any Eastern & Oriental spotters in Malaysia, you’d be seeing a different looking set if you catch them this year.

The New Straits Times, citing a news release from Belmond said guests can choose between three cabin types: Pullman, State and Presidential.

There is even a Piano Bar on board! And of course, an open-air observation car. For the three-day journey, you’ll really get to pretend you’re starring in that old western classic.

All aboard!

The Eastern & Oriental Express runs between Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, offering passengers a unique and unforgettable journey through some of Southeast Asia’s most stunning landscapes.

The Eastern & Oriental Express was inaugurated in 1993, inspired by the legendary Orient Express train that once connected Paris to Istanbul.

Luxurious Accommodations and Amenities

The train features luxurious accommodations, including beautifully appointed cabins and suites that offer passengers the ultimate in comfort and style.

Each cabin is elegantly furnished with luxurious fabrics and amenities, ensuring that passengers enjoy a comfortable and relaxing journey throughout their time on board.

The train features a dining car where passengers can enjoy gourmet meals prepared by onboard chefs, using locally sourced ingredients to create delicious dishes inspired by the flavours of the region.

One of the highlights of the Eastern & Oriental Express journey is the stunning scenery that passengers will encounter along the way.

The train passes through some of Malaysia’s most beautiful landscapes, including lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and charming rural villages, providing passengers with a unique and unforgettable glimpse into the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Price and Packages

The starting price for a journey on the Eastern & Oriental Express is RM16,195.80 per passenger, with prices varying depending on the package and duration of the journey.

There are additional perks such as private transfers, champagne receptions, and exclusive tours, also at a price.

Perhaps it’s time to start saving if you’re a train enthusiast and a romantic at heart.

