Connor’s Stout Porter And Marshall Collaborate To Bring The Best Of British Culture

Connor’s Stout Porter, the iconic stout brand known for its four premium malts, perfectly balanced taste, and notable Union Jack emblem, has announced its collaboration with Marshall.

This renowned British lifestyle brand has amplified high-quality sound that resonates with music lovers everywhere.

The perfect beer for any occasion, Connor’s Stout is always a crowd-pleaser. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Bringing together the best recipes of what Britain offers, this unique collaboration will deliver the finest in stout and music in one exclusive package, offering consumers an entertainment combo.

The union between Connor’s and Marshall aims to celebrate the shared values of craftsmanship, passion, and innovation that define both brands.

A One-of-a-Kind Fusion

Ingrained with the same innate British enthusiasm and a shared vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences, this team-up promises to create a one-of-a-kind fusion of taste, sound, and enjoyment.

Promising to captivate fans and enthusiasts alike once again, these two British buffs are pulling out all the stops and delivering a unique blend of musical tones and a smooth well-bodied stout that will leave a lasting impression.

Cheers to good friends, good times, and great beer. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Through this collaboration, Connor’s has created 2,000 exclusive limited-edition skins for Marshall Willen, the mighty wireless speaker made to go everywhere, making this coveted prize sweeter.

Stout lovers who would like to get their hands on Marshall Willen will be able to rack up their entries from now until 31 August 2023 by purchasing a can or a half-pint of Connor’s for an entry or a full-pint for two entries at their favourite restaurants, bars, or pubs.

Exciting Promotions and Activities

Those who prefer to enjoy their Connor’s at restaurants, bars, or pubs should watch for Connor’s ambassadors, as they can win cool Connor’s or Marshall merchandise by participating in some fun action at over 300 Connor’s outlets.

Connor’s will also have the ‘Shake Challenge’ at over 50 super-hypermarkets, where participants will stand a chance to win nifty Connor’s and Marshall merchandise.

When enjoying your favourite Connor’s Stout Porter while listening to the sound of Marshall, remember to #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY – if you drink, don’t drive!

For more details or to check out the list of participating outlets, visit https://www.connorsmalaysia.com.my/ or like and follow Connor’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/connorsmalaysia/.

All promotions and activities are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Savouring every sip of this rich and creamy stout beer. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

