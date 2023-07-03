5 Must-Have Beauty Gadgets In 2023

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Beauty tech has given us some pretty remarkable innovations up till now, from LED light therapy devices to eyebrow printers – and we’ve barely scratched the surface. Revolutionising your beauty routine has never been easier with so many nifty gadgets to choose from.

Here are 5 trendy tools you can use to simplify and take your routine to the next level:

LED Light Therapy Mask

(Credit: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare via Facebook)

First up on our list is the LED light therapy mask. This little gem is a game-changer when it comes to achieving flawless skin. Slip on this sleek mask, switch it on, and let the magic unfold.

With its combination of red and blue LED lights, it targets various skin concerns and delivers remarkable results. The red light stimulates collagen production, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while promoting a plump, youthful complexion. Meanwhile, the blue light fights acne-causing bacteria, helping to clear up breakouts and prevent future ones. With frequent use of these masks, you’ll have skin that’s lit from within!

At-Home Teeth Whitening Device

(Credit: currentbody.sg)

Say goodbye to stains and flash those pearly whites! At-home teeth whitening devices can now give you the same results as expensive dental treatments, right from the comfort of your own bathroom.

At-home whitening kits such as the CurrentBody Skin Teeth Whitening Kit feature a specially formulated whitening gel and an LED mouthpiece that works in harmony to brighten your teeth. Simply apply the gel to the mouthpiece, pop it in your mouth, and let the magic begin. The LED lights activate the whitening gel, accelerating the process and giving you noticeable results in no time.

Microcurrent Facial Device

(Credit: NuFACE via Facebook)

Want a sculpted, youthful face without leaving your house? The microcurrent facial device is your secret weapon. This innovative gadget uses low-level electrical currents to stimulate your facial muscles, giving you a natural facelift effect.

One popular example of a microcurrent facial device is the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device. This sleek, handheld device is like a personal trainer for your face. Simply glide it over your skin, following the instructions, and let the microcurrents work their magic. In just a few weeks of regular use, you’ll notice firmer, more defined facial contours.

Heated Lash Curlers

(Credit: miniso.my)

Long, fluttery lashes can instantly transform your look, and the heated lash curler is here to take your lash game to new heights. This clever gadget combines heat and precision to give you the perfect curl that lasts all day long.

It works in the same way as a curling iron, gently heating up and lifting your lashes, giving you a long-lasting curl that opens up your eyes. No more struggling with traditional lash curlers or dealing with lashes that droop after a few hours!

Eyebrow Printer

(Credit: L’oreal Groupe via YouTube)

Last but certainly not least, we have the eyebrow printer. Perfectly shaped and defined brows are the ultimate beauty accessory, and with the L’oreal Brow Magic, you can achieve brow perfection with ease.

This innovative gadget takes your brow game to a whole new level with its AR capabilities. To use the L’oreal Brow Magic, simply open the Brow Magic app, scan your face, and let the magic begin. Explore various shapes, thicknesses, and effects using AR before selecting your desired look.

The app even recommends effects similar to microblading and microshading, giving you endless options to enhance your brows. Once you’ve found your perfect look, brush a primer through your brows, swipe the printer across your brow, and finish off with a top coat.

And the best part? Unlike semi-permanent tattoos, Brow Magic can be immediately redone with makeup remover. Say hello to brows that are always on fleek!

(Credit: Sarb Emanuel via Pexels)

Treat yourself to one (or all!) of these fabulous gadgets and get ready to slay the beauty game like never before. The beauty world is all about self-expression and having fun, so go ahead and let your creativity shine!

