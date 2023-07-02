Krug X Lemon: A Celebration Of Savoir-Faire

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The House of Krug, a renowned Champagne brand established in 1843, recently celebrated the versatility of a single ingredient in a gastronomic event held in Kuala Lumpur.

The event, called “Krug X Lemon: House of Krug Celebrates its Savoir-Faire with a Single Ingredient, The Vibrant Lemon,” paid tribute to the lemon and showcased the exceptional savoir-faire of Krug.

Partnering with Chef James Won, the event featured a degustation menu highlighting the lemon’s unique taste and versatility.

The menu was perfectly paired with Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition and Krug Rosé 26ème Édition, which complemented the dishes and brought out the vibrant taste of the lemon.

The event also showcased Krug’s principle of “L’Individualité,” which considers each plot of vines as a distinct and unique ingredient within Krug Champagne.

This philosophy is embodied in the brand’s commitment to paying homage to a single ingredient every year.

This year, the vibrant lemon was chosen as the honoured ingredient.

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Singapore & Malaysia, said, “At Krug, our mission is to unite all these elements into a single sip, delivering a complete sensorial experience that Champagne has to offer.

We aim to re-create the dream of Joseph Krug with Krug Grande Cuvée and Krug Rosé, a unique masterpiece of contrast and texture characterised by its fullness of flavours and aromas every year. Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Singapore & Malaysia, on the versatility of the lemon and the exceptional quality of Krug Champagne with Chef James Won’s delicious creations.

The successful event demonstrated how a single ingredient could be celebrated and transformed into an exquisite gastronomic experience when paired with exceptional Champagne like Krug.

