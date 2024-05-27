11 Movies & TV Series Perfect For A Family Movie Night This Holiday

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not sure what to watch on family movie nights? Here is a list of popular and upcoming movies and television series in May and June.

Before the first term school holiday ends, spend as much time with the whole family with a trip to the cinema or a cosy movie night at home. After all, Global Parents Day is this Saturday, 1 June 2024.

The Garfield Movie | Showing in cinemas nationwide

The Garfield Movie animated film sheds light on the famous Oyen’s backstory and how he came to live with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and a dog named Odie. All was as it should be until Garfield had an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father and is forced to take part in a crazy heist at a milk farm to pay off old debts.

If | Showing in cinemas nationwide

If is an animated fantasy comedy film about a 12-year-old girl named Bea who can see everyone’s imaginary friends (IFs). She soon discovers that her neighbour, Cal, shares the same ability as her and together they work to pair forgotten IFs with new children.

Kungfu Panda 4 | Showing in cinemas nationwide

Po, the Dragon Warrior, is tasked to look for and train his successor. While trying and failing to do so, he encounters a fox bandit named Zhen and finds that his previous nemesis Tai Lung has returned. Zhen revealed that Tai Lung is actually a sorceress known as The Chameleon, who can shapeshift and copy any kungfu moves just with a touch. Can Po and the Furious Five defeat the Chameleon and find the next Dragon Warrior in time?

BoBoiBoy Galaxy Windara: Season 1 | Netflix, TV9, Astro 149, Unifi 109, MyTV 109

BoBoiBoy faces a dilemma when Kuputeri, the original holder of the Tempest element power, arrives on Earth to reclaim her power to save her people. To convince BoBoiBoy, Kuputeri invites him to Windara Planet to witness her people’s suffering under the cruel reign of Maharaja Reramos. BoBoiBoy Galaxy Windara Season 1 premieres on Netflix on 1 June and the other platforms on 2 June every Sunday at 6.30pm.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Disney Plus Hotstar

The television series adaptation of the popular book series follows young Percy who finds out he’s a demigod. In this new world, he doesn’t only befriend other young demigods and fight dangerous monsters, but finds himself having to outwit mighty gods as well.

Jane | Apple TV+

9-year-old Jane is a budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, she ropes in her best friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to save and protect wild animals wherever they go. Two seasons are already out so families can binge-watch together on family “movie nights.”

Welcome Home, Franklin | Apple TV+

Franklin is a new kid in town and hopes to make friends but his usual tactics don’t work on the Peanuts gang. When the Soap Box Derby arrives, he teams up with the only unpartnered kid, Charlie Brown, hoping to impress his new pals. Welcome Home, Franklin is a short movie that’s perfect for a home movie night session.

Strawberry Shortcake’s Spring Spectacular | Amazon Prime & Netflix

Strawberry Shortcake dreams to win the best float in Big Apple City’s Flower Contest. However, jealous internet star Pumpkin Spice and longtime nemesis Purple Pieman set out to do anything to stop Strawberry from winning.

Upcoming movies and shows

Keep an eye out for these upcoming movies and shows. Mark your calendars!

Inside Out 2 | Premiering in cinemas nationwide on 14 June

In Inside Out 2, the audience returns to the mind of teenager Riley as she undergoes a new change and develops new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust run a pretty tight ship so how will they fare when Anxiety shows up? Teenagehood is not easy because aside from Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment make their presence known too in the already crowded mind space.

Ultraman: Rising | Premiering on Netflix on 14 June

A star athlete is forced to return home to protect his city. To do so, he has to take over his father’s mantle as the legendary Ultraman to fight giant monsters in Tokyo.

Despicable Me 4 | Likely premiering in cinemas nationwide in July 2024

Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes have recently expanded the family with the addition of Gru Jr, who constantly torments his dad. However, that’s the least of Gru’s problems because his new nemesis Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina are back, forcing the family to go on the run.

