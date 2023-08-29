[Watch] 9 People Nearly Drown In Teluk Batik After Boat Capsized

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seven boat passengers between the ages of 3 and 34 and two crew members nearly drowned when the recreational boat they were in capsized in Teluk Batik, Lumut around 10.40am yesterday (28 August).

In an Instagram video posted by @nan_manjoi1_8715, it showed the boat had already overturned with beachgoers rushing to assist the victims.

The crew suddenly lost control of the boat and it capsized about 9 metres away from the shore.

According to New Straits Times, the passengers including the two crew members managed to swim ashore.

Meanwhile, two other people including a 17-year-old disabled boy nearly drowned but members of the public managed to bring them to shore to be resuscitated.

Both victims were sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the boat was dropping off passengers at the beach when it lost control and capsized.

Police said everyone did not wear lifejackets and the boat operator was not registered.

Manjung police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the crew tried to save all of the passengers.

The case will be investigated by the Manjung District Marine Department under the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952.

The police advised everyone to prioritise the safety of their families and children while spending time at the beach during the school holidays.

Boat operators are also advised to heed safety protocols such as providing life jackets to passengers.

