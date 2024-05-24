Limited Edition Touch ‘n Go X Hot Wheels Up For Grabs At 2024 Malaysia Autoshow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Touch ‘n Go will once again be participating at the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow 2024.

The Autoshow is happening now until 26 May at MAEPS Serdang.

Visitors to the Touch ‘n Go booth at Hall A will enjoy exclusive offers on Touch ‘n Go products incorporating its innovative NFC and RFID technology.

They will also be able to get their adrenaline going with a variety of fun and exciting games while learning about Touch ‘n Go’s seamless payment solutions.

One of the highlights at the booth is the specially designed limited edition Hot Wheels™ enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card.

Priced at RM25 each, there are only 2,000 of these NFC-enabled cards exclusively available for purchase at the Autoshow.

The Touch ‘n Go Charm will be available at a special promotional rate of RM27 per charm, with various designs available.

Similar to the enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card, the charm can be used for toll, transit and parking payments, and can be conveniently reloaded through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet via NFC-enabled mobile phones.

Visitors who have yet to experience the cashless and seamless convenience of using Touch ‘n Go RFID will be able to purchase the RFID tag at RM30 each.

Purchasers of the RFID tag can have their tags fitted at the designated RFID fitment area within the Autoshow to start enjoying its seamless convenience immediately.

Visitors who purchase products at the booth stand a chance to win 1 Year of Free Toll, with 10 winners to be selected in total.

Additional entries can be earned by purchasing more products or participating in the exciting game activities, with an extra 5 entries given for each game win.

Visitors to the booth will also be able to get first-hand experience of barrierless toll payments with the Touch ‘n Go Mobility Simulator.

Touch ‘n Go’s participation at the Malaysia Autoshow underscores the company’s commitment towards driving innovation and revolutionising the way Malaysians experience cashless mobility.

