[Watch] Is That AI Or An Actual Biawak? – Big Lizards Terrorising Homeowners

Big lizard sightings in Malaysia is a common thing. While some of us living in high-rise apartments or city centres may not be aware of this, social media has effectively succeeded in opening our eyes to what some of our fellow Malaysians experience when it comes to monitor lizards.

The intriguing thing is that this reptile is mostly seen out and about during hot weather.

Lizard In Kitchen

A video which started going viral yesterday showed a godzilla monitor lizard terrorising a kitchen.

It ran across a kitchen counter, and jumped down while taking a stove down with it.

The video was shared widely on WhatsApp and was later shared on various social media platforms.

The residents in the house were shocked to see such a large reptile in their kitchen and were afraid to approach it at first.

Later one of them used a snake gripper to hold the reptile down and with great effort, two people dragged the reptile out of the house.

A viewer found the video hard to believe, asking if it was AI-generated.

Monitor Lizards And Hot Weather

Lizards are cold-blooded, much like every other member of the reptile family. This implies that, unlike warm-blooded species like birds and mammals, their bodies are unable to produce stable internal temperatures.

Those with cold blood rely on their surroundings to regulate their body temperature. Lizards make use of the early morning sun to increase their body temperature and speed up their metabolism.

They extend out to increase their surface area and align their bodies to absorb the most sunlight possible.

Their muscles grow more flexible as their body temperature rises, which is essential for both hunting and evading predators. A lizard will seek shade or dig a tunnel into cold dirt if it becomes too hot.

Thus, the logical assumption here would be that the lizards come out to get them warmed up and then supposedly get into houses to cool off.

