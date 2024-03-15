[Watch] Bazaar Misadventures: The Sad Tale Of “Pulut Panggang Kayu” And Rotten Ayam Penyet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates

The month of Ramadan has begun and the highlight of the month, other than fasting, are the bazaars.

However, recently a man was disappointed with his “Pulut Panggang” (grilled glutinous rice rolls) that he purchased from a Ramadan Bazaar.

He shared the video in his TikTok account @kandan.nismilan. In the caption, he said that the rolls were hard as wood.

“This is the story of my Ramadan; I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Bought ‘pulut panggang’, but the contents are as hard as wood,” he said in the caption.

In the video, he was seen banging the pulut on his plate and it did not even break. It took some effort to even get a small piece out of it.

For those who have not tried the dish, the dish is grilled in a banana leaf and it is supposed to be soft and easy to bite.

He spent a total of RM10 and bought 13 “pulut panggang”.

Many people who saw the video found it to be funny. One of the netizens commented saying that it is a rare food.

“Beautiful, this is a rare food.. roasted pallet wood glutinous rice..” the netizen commented.

Others said that it is better to cook at home rather than going to the bazaar.

Meanwhile, there was another individual who suffered the same misery as the man above.

This individual shared his misery on his Facebook account @Midi Ohsem.

According to Midi, he allegedly bought “Nasi Ayam Penyet” from Bazaar Tasik Permaisuri.

Unfortunately, the chicken had allegedly gone bad.

He felt this to be very cruel, especially during the fasting month.

“Don’t ask me to go back to the shop and complain as there are many vendors and I can’t remember from where I purchased it,” he said in the Facebook post.

During the fasting month, bazaars act as a quick solution for food for many people.

Thus, the vendors carry a big responsibility in providing good food with good quality for their customers.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.