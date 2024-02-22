Love Pasta But Lazy To Leave Home? Stock Up On These Instant Bowls By Prego

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where time is of the essence, and cravings know no bounds, Prego is delighted to present two great tasting instant pasta bowls that redefine flavour, convenience, and snacking experience.

Say hello to Prego Instant Pasta Mac & Cheese and Prego Mushroom Carbonara Mac Bowls —everyone’s new go-to comfort and convenience meals, ready in just five minutes.

To commemorate Malaysia’s first locally manufactured instant pasta bowl, a game-changer in the world of instant meals, The Arnott’s Group’s (TAG) Chief Executive Officer, George Zoghbi, from TAG’s headquarters in Sydney, TAG Managing Director Asia, May Lim and 7-Eleven Malaysia, General Manager of Merchandising, Felicia Wah, officially launched the pasta bowl at 7-Eleven recently.

TAG is committed to bringing joy to every meal. Our passion for quality ingredients and delightful flavours shines through in every offering we create. From pantry staples to gourmet treats, we’re here to make everyone’s dining and snacking experience memorable. George Zoghbi

Prego Instant Pasta Mac & Cheese Bowl is a cheesy classic which needs no introduction. It’s the ultimate comfort food, beloved by all including kids, teens, and young working adults. Made with real cheese, the sauce envelops each macaroni in creamy cheesy goodness.

Prego Instant Pasta Mushroom Carbonara Mac Bowl is a velvety rich and creamy symphony that takes instant pasta to gourmet heights. The richness of carbonara combined with the earthiness of mushrooms results in delightful creamy mushroom umami magic.

We understand that discerning diners seek more than just taste. Our pasta ingredients are carefully selected and crafted. Both are made with 100% durum wheat semolina, a good source of protein. The Prego Instant Pasta Bowl is meant to elevate everyone’s snacking experience in just five minutes. May Lim

Prepared in three easy steps and ready in just five minutes, the Prego Instant Pasta Bowl is perfect for young working adults, university students, busy moms and everyone looking for that deliciously satisfying and convenient snack.

To fete the launch of the Prego Instant Pasta Bowl, early birds will enjoy giveaways and chances to win exciting prizes in Prego’s Buy & Win contest across all 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Come June 2024, consumers can purchase the Prego Instant Pasta Bowl at stores nearest to them. As part of TAG’s sustainability vision and commitments, the product is recyclable.

