Ball Accidentally Hits JDT Fan In The Head, Helio Neto Gifts Her Jersey After Match

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A member of the audience at a futsal match got more than she bargained during a recent match.

This happened during the opening match of the 2024 Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) at the Panasonic Sports Complex in Shah Alam over the weekend.

The division one game opened with a match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Gombak Tot United.

In a clip shared by CEO On Tour on TikTok, the woman was on the receiving end of an accidental shot by JDT player Helio Neto.

The ball hit her square on the head, and it looked like it was a pretty hard hit.

She kept her down for quite a bit as someone comforted her.

The TikTok account @ceoontour said she was a JDT supporter.

The match ended with JDT thrashing Gombak 6-1.

After the match ended, another clip showed Neto taking off the jersey he was wearing and handing it over to the woman who got hit by the ball.

The clip shared by @ceoontour jokingly remarked it was afterall a “valuable headshot”.

“Kena rembat kat kepala jangan elak,” the account said. (If you get hit in the head, don’t avoid it).

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.