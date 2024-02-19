“Oyen” Finds Himself Stuck In Hole In The Wall, APM To The Rescue

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ginger cats have a reputation of getting into mischief and in some cases, first responders have to be called to rescue them.

This is what happened to an “oyen” cat in Kota Kinabalu who found himself stuck in a hole in the wall.

Pic credit Facebook APM Kota Kinabalu

How and why? We have no idea other than to say it’s an “oyen” cat, would you expect anything less?

In a statement, the Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force (APM) said they received a distress call last Saturday.

A resident at Sunny Garden said a cat got his head stuck in a small hole at a wall in the house.

Officers who rushed to the scene had to use a Kazumi Power Saw and a Paratec to hack the wall to free the cat.

APM also shared several photos of the rescue mission as well as a video.

Social media users were amused looking at the cat’s expression as he looked helpless from the other side of the wall with only his head sticking out.

Thankfully, “Oyen” made it out in one piece.

The other side of the wall looked like a bathroom so the speculation was that he was playing peeping tom.

