Kerinchi Florist Makes A Stand, Goes On Break During Valentine’s Rush

Some would argue that the ethos of business is “business is business”.

But who is to say that is the only way to go? While the nature of conducting business is to earn profit, some might argue, at what cost.

Such is the strong stand taken by a local florist that is closed for business today. What is today? Not just any regular Wednesday. It’s Valentine’s Day.

A peek at their Instagram page found that not only is Nook Flowers closed today but they have been since 10 February and will only reopen 19 February.

That’s a good one week break during the most commercialised celebration of the year where many would buy flowers for their other halves.

So why is Nook closed? Their decision is tied to the fact that flower prices would soar during this period and if they do not want to pass the cost on to their clients, they would have to absorb the difference.

This is not the first time Nook has decided to shut down during the Valentine’s period as they have been doing so since 2022.

The florist based in Jalan Kerinchi, Kuala Lumpur said on Instagram that they arrived at the decision after careful planning and consideration of what best serves the growth needs of their small family business while keeping true to their ethos of “Responsible Floristry”.

They stressed that the decision was strictly their own and they do not speak for others in the industry.

Please remember that Valentine’s Day is an important event for many hardworking people in our industry who strive to make this a memorable day for consumers. Nook Flowers

Detailing their reasoning, Nook said apart from the high prices of flowers during this period, there is also over reliance on imported stock.

This would mean they have to compromise on their ethos of supporting “Grown Not Flown”.

We pride ourselves in offering as much Grown Not Flown options as we can manage daily, but there’s still a shortage in the local floriculture industry (stemming from a few years ago when local flower farms took quite a beating with the prolonged Covid shut downs, and many switched to growing vegetables in order to go to market). Nook Flowers

Their decision was well-received judging by the comments on their Instagram post.

Many applauded their courageous decision, wishing Nook a good break.

Also… like we loudly say every year, there are no rules – so celebrate love in small ways every day and often. Nook Flowers

