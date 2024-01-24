Fun Things To Do This Weekend From 26 To 28 January 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Do you have plans for this coming weekend? Are you looking to embark on a short trip somewhere or planning to head to your local cinema to catch a movie?

Well, either way, there are plenty of exciting things for you to do this weekend. Do not believe us? Here are five fun ways on how you can spend your time this weekend!

Sunny Side Up Market

One way you can do so is by attending the upcoming Sunny Side Up Market CNY edition at Slate at the Row in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur.

Sunny Side is welcoming the Dragon New Year in style with an array of exciting brand collaborations.

Yup, from 12pm to 7pm, shoppers can look to get their hands on stylish apparel and accessories – from exquisite jewelleries to elegant bags.

The best part? Shoppers with pets can bring their furry friends along with them as the market is pet-friendly.

Date: 27 and 28 January

Time: 12pm – 7pm

Location: Slate at The Row, 44 Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

The Monkey King

Speaking of Chinese New Year, there will be a storytelling session happening at Tropicana Gardens Mall.

The Story Book will be performing two classic stories – The Great Race of the Chinese Zodiac Story and The Monkey King.

Children between the ages of 3 and 12 are encouraged to attend.

Date: 28 January

Time: 7pm

Location: Level CC, concourse, Tropicana Gardens Mall.

Price: RM25 (child/adult)

The Father, the Queen, and the King

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will also be hosting an event this coming Saturday!

Classical music lovers can expect to be transported back to the Renaissance era of Europe as MPO will be bringing to life three memorable performances.

They include Haydn’s Symphony No.85, Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No.2, and Saint-Saens’s Organ Symphony.

Date: 27 January

Time: 8:30pm

Location: Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Level 2, Tower 2, Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur.

Price: RM198 – RM398, RM448 & RM488 (per seat for suite)

The Sweatbox

But if your taste lies more towards contemporary music, you should then head over to Kuna Rooftop this Saturday.

This is because The Sweatbox is back, returning with an incredible lineup of DJs that will electrify the dance floor with minimal, house and techno music!

Date: 27 January

Time: 11pm till late

Location: H-G-07, The Hive, TREC, 435, Jln Tun Razak, Seksyen 90, 50400 Kuala Lumpur.

Price: Cover charge RM30 after midnight

iProperty Expo 2024

Last but not least, you can also opt to spend your weekend at iProperty Expo 2024.

The event, which will be held at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC KL), will give you the opportunity to explore the latest properties with exclusive deals.

There will also be insightful property seminars and special CNY performances and activities for attendees.

Date: 26 – 28 January

Time: 11am – 9pm

Location: Level 3, Mid Valley Megamall, Centre Court, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur.

