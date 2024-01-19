K-Pop Star IU Is Returning To Malaysia This Coming June 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

South Korean superstar IU is returning to Malaysia this coming June!

After five years since her last performance here, the singer will be returning to perform for local fans at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Facebook

But this time, however, IU will be performing for not one but two nights here. Yup, she will be here on the 8 and 9 June, making her the first and only K-pop female soloist to do so.

She took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a list of countries and cities that were chosen for the tour.

However, ticket prices have not been announced.

Regardless, fans are in for a treat as she will be performing various fan-favourite tunes, including her upcoming single that will debut next week.

Judging from her last concert back in 2019, it is safe to say that the upcoming shows will turn out to be a success.

This is because local fans throughout the country filled Axiata Arena previously when IU was here for her Love, Poem world tour in 2019.

Consistent hitmaker

It is not surprising since IU has been a consistent hitmaker since debuting in 2008.

Facebook

As a singer, she has cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with, producing five number-one albums and 31 number-one singles.

Aside from her music projects, IU has also ventured into acting, radio hosting, and television shows. All of which have gained her acclaim among critics and fans alike.

Now that she is making her comeback this year, fans can expect to see her further reach greater heights.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.