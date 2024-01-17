[Watch] Stray Dog “Yellow” Patiently Waits For Fried Chicken At Mamak Shop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mamak restaurants are a favourite hang out spot for many, and this includes our stray buddies, be it cats or dogs.

While many patronise these restaurants to have their meals and hang out with friends, some feed the strays with whatever they can afford.

Such an incident happened when two people decided to order a fried chicken for a stray dog at a mamak restaurant they were at.

A video was shared on TikTok by @_Eizalaila who captioned it as sharing “rezeki” with the stray dog.

In the video, Eizalaila said that the dog approached her with a sad face and when the dog was asked to wait and sit patiently for the chicken, the dog obliged obediently.

Once the ordered fried chicken arrived, she took it and tossed it on the road. The dog picked it up, took it further away from the tables and ate it.

Many who saw the video were grateful for Eizalaila’s kind gesture and were also surprised by how smart and obedient the dog was.

TikTok user @muhammadakbaramin95 told Eizalaila he was familiar with that particular stray and called him “Yellow”.

He said Yellow would always wait there and they would give him food.

Eizalaila replied that she had initially wanted to call the dog “Putih” but she would call him Yellow now.

Feeding stray animals is considered a great act by many.

The animals will forever be grateful and the kindness we put out in the world will always come back to us when the time comes.

