"No Cash, No Problem" Mamak Restaurant Amuse Guests With ATM Beside Cashier Counter

There’s no excuse not to pay with all the payment options covered and accepted in the mamak restaurant.

by
September 30, 2023

With the popularity of cashless payments these days, sometimes we find ourselves in a bind when a shop only accepts cash.

Despite accepting payment via QR and e-wallets, a mamak restaurant had an ingenious solution for this issue by an placing automated teller machine (ATM) next to the cashier counter.

This was brought to light by Twitter user Khairil (@khairilzulfadhli) and the photo proof he uploaded garnered 20.6k likes and 13.2k retweets.

However, the name of the restaurant and its location were not revealed.

Netizens were largely impressed by the idea and jokingly said there were no excuses not to pay for their meal anymore or ask their friend to pay for them first.

A netizen wondered if the restaurant decided to place an ATM there after some customers failed to pay for their meals and feigned their intent to withdraw cash from the ATM, only to run away.

Meanwhile, another person joked that there’s a reason why many mamak restaurants have the word “maju,” roughly translated as “advanced” in English, in their names.

