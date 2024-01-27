Netizens Call For Burger Brand Boycott After Owner Allegedly Called For Dog’s Capture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A netizen recently accused a popular burger franchise owner of being cruel to animals, prompting several people to call for a boycott of the brand.

Facebook user Shangar claimed the owner called the local municipal council to capture the dog on 21 January.

He claimed that the dog did not venture into the owner’s premises and that dogs captured by the municipal councils are left to die.

Shangar, who started to feed the dog and its puppies since Covid times, said the owner should have called the animal shelter or put up an adoption notice instead.

As a result of the owner’s actions, Shangar said the puppies hidden in the bushes are starving without a mother.

Shangar is now trying to raise RM500 to release the dog from the animal pound. Netizens who are willing to chip in can send it to his Maybank account.

However, if they are willing to pay the whole sum, they can contact Shangar or follow him to the pound to pay and get the dog released.

