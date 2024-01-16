[Watch] Kindhearted Man’s Thali Spread For Stray Dogs Warms Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While there are many news and videos about animal abuse, there are people out there with hearts of gold who care about stray animals.

Recently a TikTok video went viral of Datuk Maran Archunan feeding stray dogs a feast on banana leaves.

The video has garnered over 500,000 views and more than 16,000 likes.

In the video, Maran brought a big pot of rice filled with chicken pieces for the dogs. He also used three huge banana leaves to spread the rice evenly for the dogs.

From the reaction of the dogs, it is safe to assume they are familiar with Maran.

This is because, as soon the dogs see him, they jump around with excitement as if they know it is time for their thali feast and they are not disappointed.

Thali, which means plate or tray, is also what an Indian-style meal is called where a variety of dishes are served on a platter, usually banana leaves.

As soon as Maran started laying down the food, the dogs started digging in. There was one dog in particular who could not wait for the food to be laid out on the banana leaf, attacking the pot directly.

Many people who saw the video were touched by Maran’s kind heart.

This is not the only video that Maran has shared of him feeding stray dogs. From his TikTok feed, it appears he has been doing this for some time now.

Even on the auspicious day of Pongal (Harvest Festival), when time is usually spent with family doing prayers and celebrating the day, Maran still made the effort to feed the stray dogs.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.