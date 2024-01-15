Sum 41’s Global Farewell Tour Makes A Stop In Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sum 41 is going on their final tour bringing a bittersweet moment for fans worldwide and Kuala Lumpur gets a date.

The Canadian rock icons will conclude their remarkable 28-year journey with the release of their final album and gearing up for a worldwide farewell tour – Tour of the Setting Sum.

Returning to Malaysia, they’ll deliver a show-stopping performance at Mega Star Arena KL on 5 March 2024, marking a pivotal chapter in the band’s extraordinary legacy and capturing the hearts of local fans.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, their journey boasts well-deserved accolades – over 15 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards, a Kerrang! Award, and numerous Alternative Press Music Awards, leaving an indelible mark on the world of punk-rock.

In an Instagram post last year, the Grammy-nominated band announced the end of their collective journey.

Closing their musical chapter with a resounding tribute to their grassroots sounds and a decade of musical exploration, their final album, “Heaven :x: Hell”, aptly captures the duality of the band.

As a gesture of gratitude for 28 years of unwavering support from fans worldwide, the band embarks on a final global tour to celebrate what they consider the pinnacle of their career.

To orchestrate this momentous occasion, Hitman Solutions & Happymoon proudly takes the helm as the organisers for this historic event within the rock and “Sum 41-ers” community.

Their aim is to provide Malaysians with a unique opportunity to express their love for a band that has been a constant presence for nearly three decades.

In a recent statement, Rohit Rampal, CEO & Founder of Hitman Solutions, and Kesavan Purusotman, more affectionately known as KC, Managing Director of Happymoon expressed, “Growing up with songs like ‘In Too Deep’ and ‘Fat Lip’ playing on the radio, it’s surreal to think that after this event, we won’t experience them live anymore. Yet, I am thrilled to play a part in facilitating this special moment during the farewell tour for all Malaysian Sum 41 fans, myself included.”

Knowing that this final album is a culmination of their collective years in the industry and a blend of their old and new sounds, with tracks like ‘Rise Up’ and ‘Landmines,’ we are 100% committed to making this an unforgettable spectacular night for fans all around. For now, let’s kick back and bask in nostalgia as Hot FM and Fly FM, our Official Radio Partners, play the greatest hits of Sum 41. So, let’s rock out together! Rohit and KC

Tickets for the Sum 41: Tour of the Setting Sum concert go on sale on 17 January 2024 at 12PM.

Three main zones are available: Cat 1 – VIP Seating (RM349), Cat 2 – Normal Seating (RM299), and Rockzone – Free Standing (RM249).

Secure your tickets at www.hitmanlive.com.

