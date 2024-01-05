Mrs Malaysia World 2023 Debuts Largest Wau Costume In Malaysia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mrs. Malaysia World has yet again outdone itself! The beauty pageant, known for producing elaborate costumes, has once again designed a stunning national piece for the upcoming Mrs World 2023 competition.

This year, however, the organisation has made history by designing the largest national costume called the ‘Puteri Wau Bulan’.

The costume, which was introduced at the Wyndham Acmar Hotel in Klang, weighed approximately 3.8 meters tall and 4.8 meters in size.

What’s more, the costume also weighed around 10kg and was recognised by the Malaysian Book of Records as the largest wau costume in Malaysia.

Its Sarawakian designer, Saran Anak Lagong, as per the official Instagram post, was inspired by the traditional floral batik patterns comprising Malaysia’s very own hibiscus, orchids, pagoda, Ixora, Bougainvillea, roses, and frangipani flowers.

“Puteri Wau Bulan signifies a representation of the Malaysian community and its rich cultural heritage,” said the organisation in its post.

Puteri Wau Bulan will be showcased at Mrs World 2023, Las Vegas

The dress will be worn by Mrs Malaysia World 2023 finalist, P Vanishaantini at the upcoming Mrs World 2023 competition in Las Vegas, United States this month.

“I am proud to represent Malaysia at the international level with this costume because I want to showcase something unique and unprecedented.

“I have been consistently training for the catwalk since March, taking care of my health while managing my business while engaging in social work. I hope to give my best at the competition,” said the 27-year-old.

Before Vanishaantini, previous beauty queens had also made headlines with their creative Malaysian-themed costumes.

In 2022, for instance, Mrs Malaysia World 2022, Olivia Nicholas, wore a national dress that was decorated with 10,000 pieces of five-cent coins.

