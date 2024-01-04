[Watch] You Need The Right Intonation When Ordering Nasi Lemak, Says Syrian Boy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nasi lemak is a favourite breakfast for all Malaysians.

However, did you know there is a certain intonation that Malaysians use when purchasing nasi lemak from makcik at the stalls?

Well, a certain Syrian student in Malaysia has observed this and shared it with his friends.

A video was shared by Cinta Syria Malaysia on TikTok where the boy, known as Hamzah, said that if you want to buy nasi lemak from the mak cik, you are not supposed to say “mak cik itu berapa? (Aunty, how much is that?)”.

Rather, he says you have to use the right intonation, which is “Mak cik berapa tuuuu, kenapa mahalllll? (Aunty, how much is that, why is it so expensive?).”

Eventhough another friend of his said that what he said sounded much worse, Hamzah replied, saying yes, but you must have the right intonation when asking the question.

Many people who saw the video had a good laugh and some of them pointed out that after all these years of buying nasi lemak, no one noticed the intonation.

Meanwhile others were impressed with his fluency in the Malay language.

