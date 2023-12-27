Horror Movie Sijjin’s Poster Replaced After Instructed By Finas 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has called for Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) to replace the movie poster for the Indonesian horror movie Sijjin.

CEO Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib called for the move as the poster featured Arabic verses on a black cloth around a possessed woman.

The verses included words like “Allah”, which many of the local Muslim community found offensive to be displayed on a horror movie poster in such a manner.

“We’re aware of the issue raised by some netizens who are not comfortable with the film (as well as its poster and the trailer released, ahead of its opening on Thursday), which is said to have overlooked the sensitivity which may concern the Muslim community here.

“So we’ve directed GSC to replace the poster,” he said when speaking to Berita Harian.

This is not the first time the film has received criticism from the local Muslim community.

Previously, netizens were upset over the film’s marketing promotion which happened at the GSC outlet in Tropicana Gardens Mall.

The tactic, which involved a group of scare actors, saw them dressed in their prayer garments (telekung) and chanting while rocking side to side in front of a dead body.

While users were aware this was a part of the movie’s promotional tactic, they thought it was insensitive as they believed it disrespected the local Muslim community’s beliefs.

The movie will hit local theaters tomorrow (28 December). Catch the trailer here:

