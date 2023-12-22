Elderly Married Couple Impresses Store Owner With Their Affection For One Another

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Marriage is certainly among the most joyful things that can happen to an individual. Not only does it allow for one to celebrate their love for their partner, but marriage also permits partners to share their lives legally.

That said, it is not always easy to navigate and maintain a marriage. Hence, one store owner at a market was recently impressed with an elderly couple’s affection and commitment to one another.

As explained in the TikTok video, the couple were seen buying food at a Yong Tau Foo store in a night market in Parit Buntar, Perak. The couple was busy picking several food dishes for their meal at the stall.

What caught the stall owner’s attention was how affectionate the husband was. The husband, according to her, was so committed to prioritising what his wife wanted.

Unlike the previous husbands who visited, the elderly man was generous, ensuring his wife got all the dishes she wanted.

“I like to see this married couple. He will always ask his wife ‘Do you want anything else?’

“Normally, husbands would often tell their wives to not order much, saying ‘that’s enough, we won’t be able to finish eating it,” she wrote in the video.

What’s more, the husband can also be seen smiling throughout the video while he is serving his wife.

Well loved by all

Apparently, this has always been the norm for the elderly couple. The younger sister of the wife shared that the pair are actually an OKU couple who have been together for a while.

Their names are supposedly Roslan Husin and Siti. The pair are well-loved by everyone in their local community for their amazing and loving personalities.

And it seemed like netizens in the comment section were also in awe of them. Many users wished them well and hoped they continue to love each other.

