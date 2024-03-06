[Watch] Video Of Elderly Applicants Taking BM Proficiency Test Seen As Demeaning PR Stunt By Some

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail recently attended the Bahasa Melayu proficiency test for the elderly who were applying for Malaysian citizenship via the naturalisation process.

A video showing Saifuddin conducting some simple interview questions at KDN Ipoh, Perak has garnered split views.

In the video, some elderly applicants face an interview led by a 3-member panel. Saifuddin sat in a few of these interview sessions to pose questions. The questions test basic Bahasa Melayu using simple questions and picture cards.

It's heartbreaking to see old people be put through this demeaning process. Kena cakap Melayu dengan menteri, dijadikan content, to prove they have lived and nurtured the lands here the whole time. https://t.co/R0vQU6ZNxx — Juana Jaafar ✊🏾 (@juanajaafar) March 5, 2024

Some believe the video was demeaning and patronising to the elderly applicants because they were put through this demeaning process and became social media content just to prove they have lived here the whole time.

As a result, the video came off as a bad PR move as it was seen as exploiting vulnerable groups for political mileage. Netizens questioned if foreign football players who were naturalised by the government were subjected to the same “embarrassing” PR stunt.

Meanwhile, a separate group of people found nothing wrong with the video and praised Saifuddin for doing something right. They believe the approach was friendly enough and showed that the applicants have lived here for a long time.

Others believe the elderly applicants, especially those who were born before Merdeka, should be given a pass as they have lived here for a long time.

Tbh, this is demeaning and plain cruel. These are vulnerable people that need looking after. They’re not political football or for your social media content. — Fairuz ✊🏽 (@fuzzibm) March 5, 2024

You do realise this is a really bad PR, yes? Makes you look e extremely patronising towards the elders. Nobody advise you fellas ah? Really lah, what's your compatriot @fahmi_fadzil is doing? — Eddie (@eddienglfc) March 5, 2024

They just want citizenship not billions of dollars ! Give them nationality let be happy 😃. — Slupid (@slupid) March 5, 2024

Dia macam ni. Benda dia buat ni betul. Tapi pada org yg salah. Nenek nenek tu lahir sebelum merdeka. Tak sekolah. Jangan diganggu. Mereka lahir sebelum yb jadi melayu lagi.



Pergi la cari yg lahir lepas merdeka. Yg sepatutnya bersekolah dan belajar bahasa melayu.



Alahbodola — . (@isky6147) March 6, 2024

When the govt naturalizes foreign football players, do they get subjected to this embarrassing PR stunt? — Annoyed Sabahan (@AnnoyedSabahan) March 5, 2024

Comelnya DS bebual dengan wargaemas . Harap DS juga dapat membantu kanak kanak yang menunggu. Terima Kasih Datuk. — Toh Cheng See (@chengsee) March 5, 2024

Saya suka approach sebegini sebab mereka cuma bukan warganegara atas alasan teknikal tapi jelas mrk dah lama bermastautin. Syabas YB, you finally score something meaningful sebagai Menteri KDN. — Kenthusiasm (@ken_thusiasm) March 5, 2024

Who are the elderly applicants?

Some candidates applying for citizenship are those born in Malaysia before Merdeka and do not have proper documentation. For this group, their application will be processed under Article 19, which is naturalisation.

According to Malay Mail, Saifuddin has said the Home Ministry is planning to simplify the national language interview as the current method was too rigid.

He added that the current Bahasa Melayu syllabus is sufficient for the interviewees but the interview process could be improved.

We don’t want the interview process to be too regimented or technical, more ‘santai’ (relaxed). The interviewees seem to be very nervous, especially those who are above 80. Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

Saifuddin said the current aim is to phrase the questions informally so interviewees may answer without feeling nervous.

Changing the interview method was possible in a short amount of time because the authorities only needed to retrain their officers and implement a new method such as conducting group interviews instead of one-on-one.

Saifuddin added that the applicants’ rationale for applying for citizenship is genuine as they want to get assistance or aid, which was not available to red Identification Card (IC) holders.

