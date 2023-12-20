[Watch] Is RM50 Too Expensive For One Piece Of Sotong?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whether or not a dish is too expensive is one of the things people enjoy arguing over on social media.

Facebook user Hussin TJ Abdullah shared how he paid RM50 for ONE piece of sotong (squid) and he was not happy.

He shared a picture of his meal and the receipt for his payment. The total he spent was RM75 for 2 plates of rice, chicken, vegetables, one iced Milo, and one iced lemon juice, and the now social media famous “sotong manis”.

Excluding the squid, the rest of the meal only came to RM25.

Hussin, who was livid because he believed he was overcharged, warned others against visiting the restaurant.

He also claimed that he was not the only customer who had been overcharged.

Many people who saw the post were shocked to see the price of the squid.

Some even stated that it would be cheaper to buy squid from supermarkets and cook it at home, which is true.

For instance, a kilogramme of squid from Lotus via the Grab delivery platform, is only RM34.99.

It would cost even less at a wet market. Furthermore, normally, a kilogramme of squid would be able to feed more than four people.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.