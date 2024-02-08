No “Cat Meat” At Petaling Street Shop, Locals Say It’s A Lie

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Thanks to a UK-based cinematographer’s vague “accusation” on Instagram, social media has been abuzz with worry that a butcher in Petaling Street was selling “fresh cat meat”.

The cinematographer, Ragib Choudhury, initially posted a series of photos at a “Chinatown market in Malaysia” on Instagram. His accompanying caption suggested that he saw a lady butcher cutting up cat meat.

He ended his lengthy post by saying, “I probs oveerreacted haha.”

With many flooding his comment section on Instagram, checks today found that Ragib had deleted his lengthy caption, replacing it with a date instead: 22 June 2018.

However, his caption is still available to view on his Facebook page.

The cinematographer however has not reacted to any of the comments.

Seeing it for ourselves

While the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) has been alerted to the matter by concerned netizens, we decided to check the place out for ourselves.

What we discovered upon arriving in the area in Petaling Street is that the market in question is no longer open, having closed down three years ago.

Formerly a meat market, the premises remains unoccupied.

Pic Credit: Keran Raj/TRP

We spoke to some locals there and when we asked about “cat meat”, the locals said it was all a lie.

The cats in the cinematographer’s picture belonged to a senior citizen who operated the market.

The senior citizen, a woman, only sold pork and other edible meat products, and she has already passed away.

The local also said that the cats were left in the market and could be seen roaming around sometimes.

