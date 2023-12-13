Ramly Oblong Beef Patties Allegedly Sold Out Due To Khairul Aming’s Latest “Burger McMing” Recipe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When the founder of Sambal Nyet, Khairul Aming, isn’t busy running his business, he’s busy sharing his favourite recipes online.

His latest kitchen creation, Burger McMing, has caused the Ramly oblong burger patties to be sold out at one of Ramly’s premises.

Burger McMing is inspired by McDonald’s Prosperity Burger and uses Ramly’s oblong burger buns and patties.

Image: @ramlymart.s13/IG

According to a Twitter user Nazri (@_NazriH), a Ramly Halal Mart premises in Section 13, Shah Alam, Selangor, had put up a notice to apologise to customers looking to buy the oblong burger patties.

The notice stated that the 350g and 500g beef patties were out of stock and that the stock would be replenished on Tuesday (12 December).

The premises also thanked customers for buying their products and apologised again for the inconvenience.

Influencer Level Khairul Aming ni promote apa pun Sold Out weh.



Kalau mcmni, client nak bayar berapa pun sanggup. pic.twitter.com/LzQpuLLg4E — Naz;Naz 🛍🍽 (@_NazriH) December 12, 2023

In an update on their TikTok page today, they announced that the oblong patties have been restocked.

Is Burger McMing that good?

Since Khairul Aming’s recipes are always a hit with his followers, the Burger McMing must be good as well.

If you want to try to make it for yourself, you probably need to make do with the regular burger buns and patties if the oblongs are hard to find.

Here’s the ingredients needed to make Burger McMing:

2 tablespoons of butter

1 Holland/yellow onion

3 garlic cloves

Button mushrooms

1 tablespoon of flour

Half a cup of water

2 tablespoons of oyster sauce

A bit of sweet soy sauce

1 cube of beef essence

2 tablespoons of black pepper

2 oblong Ramly burger patties

Oblong burger buns

Curly fries (any brand)

Orange juice (any brand)

How to prepare the black pepper sauce?

Preparing the black pepper sauce. Image: @khairulaming/IG

Melt the butter in the frying pan. Saute the coarsely chopped Holland onions, garlic cloves, and mushrooms until it’s golden brown. Add in flour to thicken the sauce. Add water, oyster sauce, sweet soy sauce for colour, and a cube of beef essence. Finally, add in the black pepper powder. Blend the sauce for smoother finish.

How to prepare beef burger patties?

Coating the beef burger patties with the black pepper sauce. Image: @khairulaming/IG

Add the beef burger patties to the frying pan. Once fried, coat the beef burger patties with the black pepper sauce.

How to assemble the Burger McMing?

Spread butter on the oblong burger buns and fry lightly on the pan. Place the burger patties in between the burger buns. Add on slices of Holland onions on the patties. Complete the meal with a side of curly fries and a cup of orange juice.

READ MORE: [Video] Khairul Aming Kongsi Resepi ‘Burger McMing’ Ala Prosperity, Kena Cuba Ni!

READ MORE: Gordan Ramsay Praises Khairul Aming’s Attempt At His Recipe But “Spoon Too Small”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.