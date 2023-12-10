Here’s How G-Shock Celebrated Its 40th Anniversary Last Weekend! 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

G-Shock sure knows how to throw a party like no other! The company, which recently turned 40, celebrated the milestone with a grand celebration, honouring G-Shock’s four decades of unparalleled legacy.

From special musical performances to personal reflections, G-Shock held its Shock The World celebration in Bali, Indonesia last weekend to commemorate its 40 years of unwavering toughness.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

TRP, thankfully, had the pleasure of attending the celebration – all thanks to our friends at G-Shock!

Looking back

Given the event’s agenda, it was only appropriate for the company to kick-start the celebration with personal reflections. Attendees were first brought along on the journey, witnessing G-Shock’s evolution throughout the years.

They were then graced with the presence of G-Shock’s very own father and founder, Kikuo IBE.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

As part of commemorating the 40 years, IBE recounted the journey and various challenges he had faced while creating the timepieces – especially with the first-ever G-Shock release.

The event then proceeded with sharings from various figures from the team, who opened up about their first encounter with the brand, its significance, and what ‘toughness’ means to them.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

First glimpse

Apart from the personal sharings, attendees also had the privilege of being the first to witness the launch of G-Shock’s latest collections.

To complement its anniversary celebration, G-Shock launched special anniversary models. The collection includes the GCW-B5000UN – a carbon edition watch that employs carbon materials to achieve both high strength and reduced weight.

It also includes the exclusive G-D001, an 18k Gold model. The item is a part of the company’s Dream Project #2 which was developed in collaboration with CASIO’s R&D team and AI assistance.

These two unique timepieces symbolises G-Shock’s commitment to breaking boundaries and pushing the limits of innovation.

Exclusive evening melodies

But while the event may have started on a serious note, G-Shock sure did not leave out fun on the event’s itinerary.

During the evening, attendees were treated to special performances from 88 rising artists. Artists NIKI and Warren Hue were the evening’s main headliners, performing hits from their discography.

Our personal highlights were NIKI’s performance of High School in Jakarta, Backburner and Take A Chance With Me.

The evening then concluded with DJs electrifying the dance floor with catchy and infectious beats.

Food and drinks

Throughout the evening, attendees were also generously served with food and drinks.

Be it servings of mouth-watering bites to alcohol and drinks, the celebration could not have been more complete. It also helped that there was a nearby beach for attendees to enjoy and hang around.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

All in all, G-Shock’s 40th anniversary celebration was clearly a remarkable success.

The event not only demonstrated how far they have come but also proved that there is more in store for them in the coming future!

